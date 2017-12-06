On Our Radar: Bring Everyone To The Yard

Here’s some stuff we’ve got our eye on for the weekend. We’ll sprinkle previews of different happenings throughout the week so you can get as much lead time as possible. Check the On Our Radar page to see everything for the week in case you miss something.

Thursday

Missed the acclaimed Moonlight? Catch it tonight at the Capri. [Tix] Speaking of film, we’re excited for EB B ^ FL O W the Feminist Video Quarterly screening at Electric Machete Studios. [FB] Some of the best shows you can see in Twincy happen on The Pony Rug at The Aster, check out Briana Lane and Doc’s solo project Theyself. [Info] Rabid, Blood-infested hippies go on a blood-crazed killing rampage in I Drink Your Blood at The Parkway. [Tix]

Friday

How has it taken this long to get a dance night at the Kitty Cat Klub called PURR? DJ Slamdunkapher & Friends has special guest Sloslylove. [FB] We want this book for Xmas: The Sticky Rice Project Vietnamese Recipe Storybook! Project founder Lilian Vo will talk about it at Common Good Books. [FB] The beloved Autopic Festival has a reading showcase at Dead Media. [FB]

Saturday

Wear your expensive Ugly Holiday Sweater to Headflyer Brewing’s ugly sweater party. [Info] Rosalux opens its thirteenth annual Open Door exhibition at the gallery. [Info] The new Red Bull Sound Select show with Kelis (Milkshake) at The Skyway is the most hyped show of the year and it’s going to be nuts. [Tix]

Sunday

Utepils hosts a Books & Beers pop-up with author appearances—over two dozen them! [FB]