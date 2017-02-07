On Our Radar: Bowls, Buddha, Babes & More

Stages

Holy buckets, what a bunch of interesting performances this weekend. The Tragedy of Carmen is a re-imagined adaptation of the opera Carmen, staged by Skylark Opera Theatre. Mixed Blood has Corazón Eterno (Always in My Heart), inspired by the magical realism of Nobel Prize winner Gabriel García Márquez. Part of the Claude Edison Purdy Festival, long-time Penumbra company member Daniel Alexander Jones returns with BLACK LIGHT. Anna in the Tropics, set in Cuba, mirrors Tolstoy’s classic Anna Karenina in The Jungle‘s production. See new works from Seven top-notch performers at The Southern Theater.

Friday

James Prosper Carmouche aka Moustache Jim’s presents his photography in the Attractions Unveiled exhibition at Rogue Buddha gallery. Check out the Wintertide show from NEMAA at Public Functionary with sound artists Savage Aural Hotbed. The World’s Most Dangerous Polka Band plays at Can Can Wonderland. Sierra Leone’s Refugee All-Stars continue their celebration of ten years of playing at Amsterdam Bar and Hall. Slip N Slip says “WELCOME 2 PARADISE” with “MAXIMUM ISLAND VIBES” at Kitty Cat Klub. Read your hiaku during the funeral for the “You Must Bring Us . . . A Shrubbery” cocktail at Punch Bowl Social. So far the coolest show of the weekend is looking like the album release show for tiny death‘s elegies album at Icehouse with LOTT and local music celebrity DJ sets.

Saturday

Planned Parenthood is having a day of action to show support at their locations. Heat up your Valentine’s Day plans early with the hot metal pour at Franconia Sculpture Park. Chill your Valentine with the Cupid Underwear Run out of the Pourhouse. The big juried exhibition series at SooVAC turns 13 and features art world celebrity jurors Dean Otto and Astria Suparak. Boneshaker Books hosts the next installment of their Sci-Fi Book Club Podcast. The North Star Roller Girls have a Derby Dancing bout with The 99ers as the halftime show at the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum. Rhett Miller of the Americana rockers Old 97s plays at the Turf Club. Will you go to the Magic 8 Ball night of drag, dance, and performance at Bryant Lake Bowl? Yes Definitely.

Sunday Funday

The annual Battle of the Jug Bands is still happening, and it’s back at The Cabooze. Put your college days to good use with the bean bag tournament at the Uptown VFW. Bauhaus is another tap room where you can see some stand-up comedy. Help out the Minnesota Burlesque Festival with a Love Fest at Hell’s Kitchen. The ladies of Tattersall Distilling will be taking over the bar at Constantine for their BABEtender night.