On Our Radar: Arts + Activities + Archer Parties

Out of all the correspondence we get, people asking for more lead time on cool events is our readers’ biggest request. (Why the MN Legislature is so crazy is next.) So with that in mind, here’s a quick look at some stuff that’s currently on our radar for this weekend. We’re also going back to our big stack of happenings since folks weren’t crazy about the breakouts.

Friday

The Minneapolis Art Lending Library, a real go-to here in Twincy, has their lending event at the Logan Rec Center in NE. The Goldstein Museum of Design hosts an opening party for Global Technique, Local Pattern: Ikat Textiles. Cool new show VALURE, “a collection of artwork by women that explores body image and beauty, societal pressures, the subconscious and death” opens at Gamut Gallery. The Depot next to First Ave has a party for the launch of the X Games which will be at the People’s Stadium in July. Reserve your tickets ahead of time for French pop Soirée karaoké & raclette (how French is that!?) at Alliance Française. Also better reserve your tickets to the stacked P.O.S release show at the 7th St Entry. Let us know if you want tickets to Led Zepplin 2, the Zep tribute playing the Cabooze, we’ll be giving a bunch away later this week. Get an early look at the new WAM exhibition The Beautiful Brain: The Drawings of Santiago Ramón y Cajal. Goth music and dance night Dark Energy celebrates both its One Year Anniversary and its big profile in the STrib at the Triple Rock Social Club. Find time to go to the Hex and help out metal maniac Tory Nelson (of King Goro) get surgery to prevent him from going blind (for real!). Twincy Tribute Town™: We’ve seen Tramps Like Us, the Springsteen Tribute band, and they’re great and they’re playing the Uptown VFW.

Saturday

This weekend’s Drag Brunch at Union is Star Wars vs. Star Trek, but be careful things could get heated. Fair State Brewing will be doing a bottle drop of three of their new mixed culture sours. Rebel Donuts does breakfast at Tin Whiskers Brewing. Groveland Gallery hosts an opening for the new Shadows & Reflections by Michael Kareken. Join a bunch of authors at Boneshaker Books to help the mental health support mission of Reclaim. Head to IFP’s Marsden/Gustafson gallery to see portraits by Marsden for the Ann Bancroft Foundation. Watch light saber battles at Richfield American Legion. 50 Cent will be “in da club” at Myth. The TCFF brings you the 3rd Annual Dance Flicks at Intermedia Arts. The local chapter of the Beer Choir make their debut at Summit Brewing. It’s the very fun Irish celebration of poet Robert Burns at Merlin’s Rest. A must attend, it’s the annual Get Lucky fundraising gala at SooVAC. Wander North Distillery throws a big Archer-themed costume party. Get your rock ‘n’ roll fix with Beebe Gallini, Narco States, and The 99ers at the Seward Eagles Club. A collective show, we’re excited to check out SPVCE at Icehouse. UnderCurrentMPLS hosts the loudest show of the weekend with New Primals, The Ultrasounds, Stnnng, and Treefort at the Triple Rock.

Sunday

Town Hall Brewery hosts a ping pong tournament that might be too intense. Grown-Up Club sets up an adult diorama Fair at Sisyphus Brewing. Pig Ate My Pizza gets metal with beer from HammerHeart Brewing. The Playwrights’ Center hosts a seminar on the history of Native American and First Nations theater (in a nutshell). One of the best new events of the season, B-Electric A Celebration of Art and Light from Barbette and Northern Lights has music, film projections on ice, fire barrels, Indeed Brewing beer, and much more.