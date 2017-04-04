On Our Radar: An Action-Packed Artsy Weekend

Out of all the correspondence we get, people asking for more lead time on cool events is our readers’ biggest request. (People wanting to more events and recs that don’t involve so much drinking are a close second.) So with that in mind, here’s a quick look at some stuff that’s currently on our radar for this weekend.

Friday

Check out the artistic work of Altered Esthetics Board Members at their new show Of Ae at their space on Washington Ave. Another opening reception to get excited about: Redhead by painter Melba Price at the Denler gallery. We’re not sure that Keith Sweat, Ginuwine, and KC & JoJo will fill up the Target Center, but we do know it will be sexy as hell. Get your tickets ahead of time to the very popular bi-annual multi-disciplinary performance series curated by Shá Cage at Intermedia Arts, Underbelly, this time with Emily Zimmer, Vie Bohemme, and TruthMaze. Next-gen Riot Grrrls Bruise Violet release their new album Trophy Wife at the 7th St Entry. It’s the 21st Annual “What’s Going On” tribute to the incomparable Marvin Gaye at Bunker’s Bar & Grill. For the stage, Green T Productions opens their show A Thousand Cranes at Dreamland Productions. Open Eye Theatre has another week of miniature object and puppet theater in Toy Theatre After Dark. We liked the last production at The Jungle Theater so we’re looking forward to the new Lone Star Spirits.

Saturday

Robin Wall Kimmerer, author of Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants, will be reading at Milkweed Books. Help the Trylon clean out their movie poster closet during their annual poster sale, they have some really great stuff so get their early. Help get those shelters stocked at the next installment of She Needs, this one at Nokomis Library. Showroom gallery hosts a reception for new paintings from Lindsey Ries. Yet another exciting art show—SooVAC hosts Unflinching Facades: Carolina Borja & Jesse Matthew Petersen, a show of collages that “use layering and obfuscation in their process to convey larger concepts of manipulation and control”. Another duo show at Rosalux, Time/Keep: David Malcolm Scott and Rebecca Krinke. OMG, another one, the big group show The Unicorn Show at ArtSpace Jackson Flats. Check out a throwback USO-style show from the MN Opera’s Resident Artists at the Met Ballroom. We can’t wait for RAD! Cycles and celebrate the 70s and 80s, the golden age of BMX at the Cycling Museum of Minnesota. BLNX return to the stage with a special show featuring Mr. Music Mark Mallman and the dangerous ladies of The Toxenes at the Uptown VFW.

Sunday

It’s going to be a big party at the Turf Club when Vie Boheme releases her single and celebrates her birthday with help from DJ Miss Brit and Niles. The West Bank celebrates maybe its biggest musician ever, Spider John Koerner, with a who’s who of singer-songwriters at the Cedar Cultural Center.