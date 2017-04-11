On Our Radar: Career Advice

Out of all the correspondence we get, people asking for more lead time on cool events is our readers’ biggest request. (People wanting to more events and recs that don’t involve so much drinking are a close second.) So with that in mind, here’s a quick look at some stuff that’s currently on our radar for this weekend.

Friday

Tell your job you have a doctor’s appointment early on Friday and go to Creative Mornings to hear the ultra-cool Wes Winship and Mike Davis of Burlesque of North America at Mia. Then go to the Planned Parenthood solidarity day after that. Then just don’t go into work because you hate your job anyway.

Since you’re going to be a free agent, maybe also plan on doing some dancing at Inbound Brewco when Shane Kramer does Surrender To The Night. Or hit up Worldwide Discotheque at the Nomad. Or get super wet with “Max Island Vibes” at Slip n Slide at the Kitty Cat Klub. The Parkway hosts a screening of Hail! Hail! Rock ‘n’ Roll and some artists paying tribute in person to the late great Chuck Berry. The Duluth Homegrown Music Festival invades the Turf Club with a bunch of Up Nort’ bands. SooVAC hosts an opening reception for Sherry Muyuan He‘s new exhibition of paper work, including a book binding workshop.

Saturday

Modist Brewing celebrates its first birthday with a huge lineup of music that includes Sophia Eris, Mike 2600, Nato Coles, Greg Grease, and more, plus a bunch of live painting. This year the beer and bacon classic moves to Nicollet Island. Slam Academy is hosting a MST3K party with the dudes who did the music for the new version plus they’ll have an early screening of Ep 1 of the new show. The ultra-hip Forage Modern Workshop welcomes printmaker Mark Schoening to their walls with a reception. We’re very intrigued by the video series Here Comes Jesus from Joshua McGarvey at The Soap Factory—you can see the videos on the gallery’s tumblr and this weekend the finale will be shown live. It’s going to be a who’s who at the Triple Rock for the big release party of Adam DeGross‘s photos on PBR cans and the show includes Butchers Union (members of Dillinger Four and Pink Mink) and others. Transmission is doing a night of Brit Pop at Brits Pub.