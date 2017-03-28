On Our Radar: Twincy Spring Break

Out of all the correspondence we get, people asking for more lead time on cool events is our readers’ biggest request. (People wanting reviews of Tim Horton’s is next.) So with that in mind, here’s a quick look at some stuff that’s currently on our radar for this weekend.

Friday

Brit’s is once again the biggest seller of Newcastle in the world and will be celebrating with a Newcastle party. Rogue Buddha hosts an opening reception for Kallos: The Order of Light, featuring artists Andrew Sjodin, Brock Larson, Jake Posey, and Kenny Schweiger. Psycho Suzi’s hosts a big time Luau with hip-shaking hula, rum-soaked drinks, and a Kona Brew tap takeover. Community Supported Ag meets Community supported Art at Electric Machete Studios. It’s going to be an electronic audio explosion at Gamut gallery as a part of their Noise Night during their Glitch Art is Dead show. Dave Eggers is back, this time talking with Kate DiCamillo, at the Illusion Theater, to raise money for the Mid-Continent Oceanographic Institute. We’ll gladly welcome spring with Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring” at Orchestra Hall. The Gift of Gab from Blackalicious makes a stop at Amsterdam Bar & Hall. Ryan Traster and his band are the next Bands That Brew and they’re hosting a release bash at the Day Block tap room. Travel back to the ’90s for Spring Break with some help from Fulton brewing and the Uptown VFW. Lenka Paris throws a Prince dance party at Club Jager. The 331 Club celebrates its anniversary with two nights of fun, and Friday has Buffalo Fuzz and Ghost Replicant and Pornowolves.

Saturday

Start your 30 Days of Biking at the public kickoff party at the Vikings Stadium park and end at Surly’s brewery. We’re pretty excited for the Scottish Dance Beer League Championship series at Amsterdam. Need another big craft brewery festival? It’s the MN Craft Brew Fest at the MPLS Convention Center! The lads in Four Humors use the April Fools holiday to funraise at the Strike Theater, but in a very fun and funny way. Not only can you learn more about caucusing at Rock the Caucus, you can see sets from Fort Wilson Riot, Little Fevers, Symone Smash It and more at The Hook. It’s the 16th Anniversary of Transmission and DJ Jake Rudh celebrates with a Sixteen Candles party at First Avenue. Get your EMD fix at the Skyway with up-and-coming Netsky. Another month, another wild Deuces Up! party at the Uptown VFW with DJ Keezy, Sarah White, Shannon Blowtorch, and Mica May.

Sunday

Foxygen plays First Avenue. Make some art in the exhibition Unexpected Art at the Hennepin History Museum.