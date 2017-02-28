On Our Radar: March 3rd-5th

Out of all the correspondence we get, people asking for more lead time on cool events is our readers’ biggest request. (Where to get paczkis is next.) So with that in mind, here’s a quick look at some stuff that’s currently on our radar for this weekend. We’re also going back to our big stack of happenings since folks weren’t crazy about the breakouts.

Friday

Deschutes Brewing invades Muddy Waters with a bunch of their rare kegs. Light Grey Art Lab underwent a humongous remodel and they have their grand re-opening party. Third Place Gallery opens their new show, Art and Resistance. Altered Esthetics also has a new show Turbulent Identities opening at the Southern Theater. Big show full of good locals at the Turf Club with Lydia Liza, Graveyard Club, Monica LaPlante, and Pornonono. The Minnesota Orchestra takes you inside the classics with Bartok’s Farewell. The Gay 90s hosts a party for you perverts with their Kinky Carnival. Rapper and hilariously bad boxer Soulja Boy plays at Music Hall Mpls FKA Mill City Nights.

Saturday

New Bohemia in Golden Valley brings in a bunch of brews for their Big Bad Beer Fest. We eat every day, sometimes more than once, and we’re excited to Eat For Immigrants to show our solidarity. Spend the afternoon at Canterbury watching kickboxing and MMA. Fly fishing is becoming the new hipster trend in Twincy and you can get ahead of it at the 2017 Fly Fishing Film Tour at the Parkway Theater. Valentimes Day is past, but the MN Rollergirls share their What Is Love bout at Roy Wilkins. Laid back rockers Tabah and J.E. Sunde have a co-album release show at the Turf Club. We’re pretty excited for the new Guillermo del Toro exhibition at Mia, and its opening costume party. DJ Jake Rudh is the extra special guest at this month’s Dark Energy goth dance party. Modern Vaudeville brings its variety show back to the Bryant Lake Bowl. It’s another giant sweaty night of jams at Deuces Up! with Sarah White, DJ Keezy, Blowtorch, and Mica May at the Uptown VFW. Need a new drinking game? Love Heathers? The A Drinking Game at the Phoenix Theater has you covered.

Sunday

Fulton hosts their fun lil’ Pintwood Derby in their tap room. It’s the second day of 12 Days of Nomad with a Rocksteady Breakfast (not actual breakfast). Mark Mallman hosts Idaho Transfer, a film trapped in its specific time, at the Trylon. Annie and the Bang Bang play an early show at Whiskey Junction with Lolo’s Ghost. Liquid Music standout Devendra Banhart plays the Fine Line.