New Year’s Eve Happenings

Ok, here’s a bunch of parties of all kinds that you might be interested in (and that still have tickets that you can afford). Party responsibly by dancing a lot and not driving anywhere.

Tap Rooms + Bars: It’s going to be an early party at Modist Brewing with special infusions, vinyl spinning, a unique hand-casting art workshop, and for real hundreds of Pizza Rolls! 612Brew will be holding a Masquerade Ball with everyone in costumes and DJ Daniel Berube. Norseman is having a big dance party with punch (but has to close before midnight but still). Parlour has a Parlour Prix Fixe of their fantastic food and drinks for you and your date.

Really Big Dance Parties: The Snowta experiential festival-style concert with Waka Flocka Flame, Infected Mushroom, Prof, Big Gigantic, Tipper, and a bunch others takes over the Minneapolis Convention Center. Flip Phone throws their first ever New Year’s Eve party, and it’s a big GLAM party, with SIMshows and it’s with DJ Shannon Blowtorch, Professional Britney Spears Drag Queen Derrick Barry, Lady Midnight, and more at the Muse Event Center. There’s a posh Black & White party at the newly renovated Hyatt Regency with music from King Otto, Chuck Love, and others.

Something Different + Fun: Go island hopping to celebrate the New Year throughout Psycho Suzi’s. Betty Danger‘s is also doing a Masquerade Ball at their country club an 80s dance party. We’re suckers for a good balloon drop and Bev’s Wine Bar has one with Up Tempo. Hipshaker helps you do some soulful scooting at the Kitty Cat Klub. North Loop’s Hewing Hotel has a party with rockers Viva Knievel. Chris Maddock brings the comedy to the Comedy Corner Underground to say goodbye to 2016.

Downtown Fun: Brits celebrates British new year at 6 PM and then sets from Beatles cover band A Hard Days Night. Who else would be at Lee’s Liquor Lounge for NYE than E.L.n.O.? New Soul powerhouses KING celebrate the new year at The Fine Line with great local artists tiny deaths, K.Raydio, and DJ Willie Shu. The big New Year’s Eve party at First Avenue has Plain Ole Bill and Last Word of Get Cryphy and guests, hosted by Ian Rans. Over in the Entry it’s a big bill with Zuluzuluu, Metasota, Destiny Roberts, and DJ Sophia Eris.

Back to the 90s: The popular (and very fun) Up-Down Arcade has a throwback TRL party with 2-4-1 tokens and a balloon drop that’s free. More throwback 90s fun with Fistful of Datas and DJ Krista Wax at Palmer’s with a Glitter Beard Contest!! It’s a celebration of that distant decade the 90s at the Uptown VFW with The 90s Preservation Society and cover group You Oughta Know.