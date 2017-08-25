National Native American Ten Minute Play Festival

Kicking off tonight and running through the weekend, the National Native American Ten Minute Play Festival—a national undertaking done by New Native Theater here in MPLS + STPL—features 15 different plays from local and national, emerging and mid-career playwrights, all showcasing Native stories and talents. The production is taking place at the Gremlin Theatre, and from the sneak peeks New Native Theater has shown, the transformed space looks amazing and there’s a wide range of stories. And if for some reason you can’t make it one of the nights, the fest will also be performing work during Sunday’s Open Streets on Franklin Avenue. Weds-Saturday. $25. —Margeaux Devereaux

Gremlin Theatre, 2400 University Ave. W., St. Paul, 651-228-7008, gremlin-theatre.org