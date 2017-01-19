Nasty Woman: Night b4 Inauguration

Posted on January 19, 2017 at 10:37 am
Nasty Woman

There’s two different rockin’ pre-Trump dance parties happening tonight that will both be donating 100% of the door money to Planned Parenthood Minnesota Advocate and Family Tree Clinic. Swing in to Muse to hear jams from DJ Keezy and Flip Phone’s DJ Fancy Restaurant (they’ll also have some pop-up performances from Martina Marraccino and Keke Bordeaux!). Then/or stop into honey to dance with other nasty women to beats from DBazMuse: 8 PM. $10. honey: 9:30 PM. $5. —Chris Koch

Muse Event Center, 107 3rd Ave N, MPLS; musemn.com

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.