Nasty Woman: Night b4 Inauguration

There’s two different rockin’ pre-Trump dance parties happening tonight that will both be donating 100% of the door money to Planned Parenthood Minnesota Advocate and Family Tree Clinic. Swing in to Muse to hear jams from DJ Keezy and Flip Phone’s DJ Fancy Restaurant (they’ll also have some pop-up performances from Martina Marraccino and Keke Bordeaux!). Then/or stop into honey to dance with other nasty women to beats from DBaz. Muse: 8 PM. $10. honey: 9:30 PM. $5. —Chris Koch

Muse Event Center, 107 3rd Ave N, MPLS; musemn.com