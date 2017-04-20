Mystery Science Theater 3000 at Bauhaus

Look, even though we’re big fans of the old MST3K, we really can’t stand the fawning, lame, nerdy for the sake of being nerdy, very disappointing reboot. But you should probably make up your own minds about it. A good place to do that will be at Bauhaus Brew Labs tonight where they’ll be projecting some of the new episodes, and luckily the tap room also has the added bonus of Bauhaus’s tasty beer and arcade games for you to play when you bail on watching. 6 PM. Free. —Hank Stacks

Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St NE, MPLS; bauhausbrewlabs.com