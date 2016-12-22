MPLS Council Member Frey Announces . . . A Conversation

We’ve had a lot of really positive feedback when we include some local politics in our sends—maybe next year we’ll make it a regular feature? Who knows. But where else are you going to get local political info, Facebook? No thanks!

Anyway, we’re sharing MPLS City Council Member, and fitness and selfie enthusiast, Jacob Frey‘s email from yesterday in full. In it, he announces that he will be announcing that he’s going to announce he’s running for Mayor at an upcoming rally. It’s #peaktwincy. It’s like saying to your friend “Are you going to that show? Are you driving to it?” when you should just ask for a ride.

Here it is:

Dear Friends,

The conversation about what kind of Mayor our city needs will take place in 2017. And we want you to join us as we get that conversation underway.

Now more than ever, Minneapolis needs a Mayor with a bright vision to rise together and a proven track record of consistent leadership, even when it’s tough. We need a Mayor who is a public champion for job creation and opportunity for every area of our city.

A great city rises when communities unite behind one bold vision. And I am ready to offer my vision for what Minneapolis can be in the coming years. Come join us when we begin sharing this vision on January 3rd.

Together,