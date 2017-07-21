More Weekend Happenings: You Can Go If You Try

Friday

Lowertown fills up with blues fans for the free and fun Lowertown Blues & Funk Festival, and its first night includes the Chase & Ovation Prince tribute. Don’t forget that Aquatennial still happens for some reason! There’s an unprecedented seven exhibitions for this year’s Book Art Biennial and you can celebrate them at the MCBA. Light Grey Art Lab hosts a double header of digital films to sketch to with Johnny Mnemonicand Hackers. NARAL Pro-Choice benefits from the 2nd Annual Art Salon. Automatic Wu-Tang inclusion: Ghostface Killah aka Tony Starks stops into the Cabooze. We’re super pumped for the stacked lineup helping Stolyette release their album at the 7th St Entry (see below). There’s somehow tickets left to the Waxahatchee show at the Triple Rock.

Saturday

Rock the Garden and Grumpy’s BASH 17 are both sold out, but you can likely get tickets outside the door, try it! Its the very fun Lourdes block party in Northeast. Check out the ArtCar parade through the Rose Garden in Linden Hills. Anyone can meet some princesses at the MNUFC Princess Party at TCF Stadium. It’s going to be worth it to drive out to Franconia Sculpture Park in the afternoon to see the art and hear Actual Wolf. Dress like a Lumberjane and go to a bunch of tap rooms on the Tipsy Timber Bar Crawl. We’re going to check out the up-and-coming metal bands at Metalsota’s showcase at Amsterdam Bar & Hall. There’s a new creative, mold-breaking musical night called Forge: A Creative Music Series happening at the Bryant Lake Bowl cabaret. It’s going to get incredibly loud at The Hook when Zebulon Pike and friends take over. Greg Grease isn’t at a block party with Zuluzuluu this weekend, so he’s hosting a release party at Icehouse for his new album.

Sunday

It’s Open Streets at Lake + Minnehaha.