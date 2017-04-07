More Weekend Happenings: Unhappy Accidents?

Friday

Check out the artistic work of Altered Esthetics Board Members at their new show Of Ae at their space on Washington Ave. Another opening reception to get excited about: Redhead by painter Melba Price at the Denler gallery. We’re not sure that Keith Sweat, Ginuwine, and KC & JoJo will fill up the Target Center, but we do know it will be sexy as hell. Get your tickets ahead of time to the very popular bi-annual multi-disciplinary performance series curated by Shá Cage at Intermedia Arts, Underbelly, this time with Emily Zimmer, Vie Bohemme, and TruthMaze. Next-gen Riot Grrrls Bruise Violet release their new album Trophy Wife at the 7th St Entry. It’s the 21st Annual “What’s Going On” tribute to the incomparable Marvin Gaye at Bunker’s Bar & Grill. For the stage, Green T Productions opens their show A Thousand Cranes at Dreamland Productions. Open Eye Theatre has another week of miniature object and puppet theater in Toy Theatre After Dark. We liked the last production at The Jungle Theater so we’re looking forward to the new Lone Star Spirits. We’ve been hearing good things about Sheep Theater‘s The Assassination of the Archduke of Austria-Hungary Franz Ferdinand at the Southern Theater, but man is that just too close to home right now.

Saturday

Oh, snap, the Minnesota History Center is also launching a WW1 exhibition? Well, looks like we know what’s coming up for us all. How many times do we have to tell you to go see the Ken Gonzales-Day: Shadowlands show at the M? This weekend they’re having an artist response from Leslie Barlow, who herself just had a powerful show of her own work. Help get those shelters stocked at the next installment of She Needs, this one at Nokomis Library. Showroom gallery hosts a reception for new paintings from Lindsey Ries. Another great show at Rosalux, Time/Keep: David Malcolm Scott and Rebecca Krinke. It’s crazy expensive, but you if you got the cash go check out a throwback USO-style show from the MN Opera’s Resident Artists at the Met Ballroom.

Sunday

It’s going to be a big party at the Turf Club when Vie Boheme releases her single and celebrates her birthday with help from DJ Miss Brit and Niles. The West Bank celebrates maybe its biggest musician ever, Spider John Koerner, with a who’s who of singer-songwriters at the Cedar Cultural Center.