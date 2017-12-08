More Weekend Happenings: Twincy Ugly Sweater Season™ Starts

Friday

How has it taken this long to get a dance night at the Kitty Cat Klub called PURR? DJ Slamdunkapher & Friends has special guest Sloslylove. [FB] We want this book for Xmas: The Sticky Rice Project Vietnamese Recipe Storybook! Project founder Lilian Vo will talk about it at Common Good Books. [FB] We’re also going to want to buy a bunch of stuff at the SooVAC holiday sale. [Info] The beloved Autopic Festival has a reading showcase at Dead Media. [FB] Terry Gilliam’s absurdist dystopian film Brazil is quickly turning into a documentary, see the near future at Fresh Oysters Performance Research. [FB] Reina del Cid releases her new record at The Turf with some help from openers Al Church and Dusty Heart. [TIX]

Saturday

Speaking of the Turf Club, the always-fun local tribute to The Replacements returns! [Tix] Wear your expensive Ugly Holiday Sweater to Headflyer Brewing’s ugly sweater party. [Info] Rosalux opens its thirteenth annual Open Door exhibition at the gallery. [Info] We’re prob buying stuff from BRLSQ of North America at their holiday sale. [FB] When’s the last time you saw the original Alien movie? See it again for the first time at The Parkway. [Tix] The Great British Baking Show is just ripe for staged comedy and Director’s Cut at the Phoenix is going to “put the boat out” for it. [Tix]

Sunday

Utepils hosts a Books & Beers pop-up with author appearances—over two dozen them! [FB]