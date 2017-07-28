More Weekend Happenings: Top Selects

We’re going to try something a little different this week, since there’s so many recs that you should hit up, and only have a few other highlights for this weekend. Let us know if you think less is more or more is more.

Friday

Even more of the local music scene—Beasthead! Minne/Bluntz! TABAH! and more!—meet up for the first ever Uptown Revival at the Uptown VFW. It’s the Northeast Dog Parade! If you’ve always wished that burlesque shows were nerdier, head to Minnsky for the 1st Annual Critical Strike Nerdesque Festival. The great Americans of The Federales team up with the great Americans in the film Top Gun at the Lake Harriet Bandshell. Wonder Women aren’t just in the movies—DJ Miss Brit, Mike 2600, YSHEYELLIN (AKA Mina Moore), DJ Bonics spin them at First Ave’s Mainroom. Very cool new show at The Southern, Siyaasada Maanta “The Politics of Today, a gripping political drama that examines the intellectual curiosity of the Somali diaspora.

Saturday

The Film Society of Minneapolis-St. Paul starts their screenings of the very cool Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge at St. Anthony Main. Utepils Brewings celebrates Artepils! Speaking of art, SooVAC again has two killer shows: Interference, an immersive multi-media experience created by Liza Sylvestre, and EKPHRASTIC 2.0, the second iteration of an experiment in collaborative multi-panel storytelling, facilitated by artist Megan Vossler. The Hook hosts rockers The Magnolias with Every Other Tuesday (lead by Run Westy Run’s Terry Fisher). There’s somehow tickets left to see Deftones’ Chino Moreno DJ at The Viking Bar as a warm up for GnR on Sunday.

Sunday

Malamanya play a free afternoon show at Orchestra Hall. Watch the premiere of Season 3 of Rick & Morty (finally) at the new BlackStack Brewing in St. Easy, broh.