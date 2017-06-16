Meauxr Weekend Happenings: To Ride Your Bike To

Friday

Who doesn’t want to see some vintage Japanese motorcycles at the MN State Fair Grounds? (Drinking With) Ian Rans co-hosts a new monthly Facebook Live show at The Dakota with Garland Jeffreys over happy called Dakota Live; You can either pop in to see it with some drinks or watch it online. Chefs Yia Vang and Chris Her take over The Bird with a Union pop-up dinner. Lake & Irving are having their kickstand parking lot party Fulton beer and Sexy Delicious. There’s a big juried group art show show that includes painting, sculpture and performance works at Space 369 in St. Easy. The Walker Art Cinema will be showing the video recording of the legendary Monterey Pop ’67 concert. Hear rare funk and soul on vinyl at the Uptown VFW, courtesy of the Hotpants DJs, and do your dancin’ for free. The ridiculously titled Acid/Disco/House/Techno night Why Not? (pictured) returns to the Kitty Cat Klub.

Saturday

Who doesn’t want to see some vintage British motorcycles at Diamonds Coffee Shoppe in Northeast? Go bowling at Elsie’s in Northeast MPLS to help raise monies for the bunnies. The American Swedish Institute has an action packed Midsommar Celebration. Pryes Brewing opens it’s new tap room on West River Road. Insight Brewing hosts its Great Northeast Beer Carnival with their beer and actual carnival entertainers. Midtown Global Market brings back it’s Midtown Global Music Festival with Maria Isa, Roe Family Singers, and more. The fun lil’ Honkytonk Fest that fills up the patio of Grumpy’s Northeast with crooners has everyone from Country Mike to Thicky White. The Walker’s artist mini-golf opens at the MPLS Sculpture Garden. Get a jumpstart on Father’s Day with a pig roast at Du Nord Spirits. Dykes Do Drag returns to take over the late nights at the Bryant Lake Bowl. Speaking of drag, it’s the Legends of Drag PRIDE show at LUSH. The Playful Peacock Showgirl Academy students debut their new class on the stage at Amsterdam. Everyone loves Seu Jorge’s Life Aquatic soundtrack of Bowie tributes and he’ll be doing it live at the Pantages. Fun rock show with Little Man, Dirty Frames, and Black Widows at The Hook. Fitness? More like fitness whole pizza slice in our mouths at Galactic Pizza‘s pizza party.

Sunday

No motorcycle shows. You know what dads like? Pizza and beer (because they don’t have to cook or do dishes cleanup)! Parkway Pizza brings in their friends Rush River who brings in some Hawaiian themed beers. Culture Piece magazine celebrates their first anniversary with a fashion show at Can Can Wonderland.