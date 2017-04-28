More Weekend Happenings: That’s What We Call A Twincy Weekend!

Friday

It’s the annual St. Paul Art Crawl through the mostly Lowertown and downtown St. Easy artist lofts and open studios! Hear Sarah Manguso will read from her new book of brief insights 300 ARGUMENTS at Magers & Quinn. Most people think Cameron Crowe directed Fast Times at Ridgemont High, but it was just his script and the ace direction of Amy Heckerling that made it so good; see it again at the Trylon. At the Cowles Center, the Right Here Showcase presents The April Sellers Dance Collectives new work The Animal Corridor, a “darkly humorous, post-apocalyptic world” that is “devised to smash open expectations as we move towards a new gender utopia.” Public Functionary hosts the MCTC Photo Show. Rage against the “non-profit industrial complex” will a sure-to-be-great book discussion at Fresh Oysters Performance Research. Its all female funk and soul at this month’s Hipshaker! at the Kitty Club Klub. Learn to tap dance at a mini-golf course with Tappy Hour at Can Can Wonderland. It’s an extra extra extra special Y2K: That’s What I Call 2000s when DJ Jonathan Ackerman teams up with Shannon Blowtorch and ya boi DJ Slamdunkapher at honey.

Saturday

Celebrate Songkran, the Thai new year, with a block party at Amazing Thailand in Uptown. We’ll be hanging out at Grumpy’s Downtown hearing a bunch of bands and eating brats for a food drive benefit show. The 12th Annual Craftstravaganza maker market returns to the MN State Fairgrounds. There’s a gun raffle happening all afternoon at the Uptown VFW, maybe steer clear of that area. There’s an opening reception at Center for Lost Objects for Christopher Sorenson‘s new show. Culture Piece Magazine is closing out Fashion Week MN #FWMN with a fashion presentation at Le Méridien Chambers. Fantastic writer Kiese Laymon will be doing a reading at The Loft Literary Center, def check out that if you’re a letters fan. Chillest music show of the weekend goes to Lydia Ainsworth, DEM YUUT, and Eric Mayson at the Entry. We can be, at times, fans of Marc Maron, especially with the right guest on his podcast, and there’s still tix to his late show at the Pantages Theater.

Sunday

Why doesn’t Dick Valentine of the Electric Six just move here already? He’s doing another 2Become1 with Mr. Marathon Mark Mallman at the Entry. Been to Crooner’s off north Central yet? If not, use this cool Stevie Wonder unplugged show as a reason to check it out.