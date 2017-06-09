More Weekend Happenings: Tank Tops + Water Bottles Edition

Friday

Congrats to Gamut gallery, who celebrates 5 years with Hi 5 and the closing of BRIGHT SIDE. Also congrats to the indispensable Mu Performing Arts—they’re hosting a gala at Paikka at Vandalia Tower. Let some duality wash over you like electro-soul sounds at ÅŠTRÖ Gēmînï at Public Functionary with Talia Knight and others doing DJ sets. What would the weekend be without a themed prom? The First Ave Mainroom has Forever Young 90s/00s Prom. It’s all Bowie Bowie-aoke party at the Uptown VFW. Red Eye Theater‘s New Works series continues with a double header of Mai by Magnolia Yang Sao Yia and How Is It Ever Any Different Than? by an ensemble-led performance group 600 Whale. The Rondo neighborhood in St. Easy throws a block party for a potential reconnecting land bridge over 94 earlier in the day.

Saturday

There’s big tug of war party that includes Heiruspecs vs Doomtree, the Twins vs the Saints, MPLS vs St Small, with entertainment, beer, and free candy(!) at Hidden Falls. The postponed reopening of the Walker Sculpture Garden happens Saturday. Stop into the MPLS Convention Center early to catch a local strong man/woman competition. Another beer tasting takes over the MN State Fair Grounds: The St. Paul Summer Beer Fest has 100+ vendors for you sampling pleasure. Charlie Parr, Jillian Rae, Ginstrings, Mississippi Hot Club, and other’s play a free show in Loring Park with beer from Lakes & Legends. Indeed Brewing takes over Hi-Lo Diner for Beach Peach Bum party with their new IPA. There’s no better named event this weekend than Bacon n L’eggs Brunch with Divas at Amsterdam. Congrats to Lena S., out winner to the St. Paul Brewing History Bus Tour hosted by the MNHS. The Cabooze hosts a block party for the mult-genre Buck Fest with deM atlaS and more. Soul Queen PaviElle plays the intimate Aster Cafe. The West Egg Literati (made up of Hamline MFA students) hosts a reading with open mic at Eat My Words bookstore. There’s still some tickets left to the Haunted Basement tiki-themed fundraising gala Tiki-a-goRE-goRE happening at Squirrel Haus Arts.

Sunday

Spend the morning at the Capitol marching for equality, unity, and pride before heading to Queer Prom at Hell’s Kitchen. Northbound Smokehouse hosts another beer-friendly bike trip from their gastropub to LTD Brewing and Excelsior Brewing. Open Streets shuts down the North Loop area in MPLS. St. Easy doesn’t have an Open Streets . . . YET. Superstar Kevin Hart will be signing books at MOA. DJ night Communion is back at The Pourhouse with superstar DJs TML, King Otto, and more.