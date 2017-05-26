More Weekend Happenings: Take Your Bae

Friday

The ultra-hip Public Functionary gallery hosts An Evening With B.A.E (Body. Art. Experience.). Up-and-coming R&B band 26 Bats! plays honey. The Ordway hosts a screening of the award-winning noir film No Blood of Mine at Metro State’s Film Space. If she’s good enough for Beyoncé, you know director Julie Dash and her acclaimed film Daughters of The Dust at the Trylon this weekend are probably too good for you, go anyway. Indie metal darlings Pallbearer will absolutely destroy the 7th St Entry. SOLD OUT. Did you miss Goth Prom? Well don’t miss local glam rock legends All The Pretty Horses play The Hook & Ladder. Do you want do dance, but want to do it to some skull-splitting music? Aloha From Hell-A Tribute to The Cramps, Virgin Whores, and DJ MO got you covered at Reverie. What’s more skull-splitting than a night of club jams from the 2000s? Nothing, especially when it’s with DJs Shannon Blowtorch and Jonathan “When Do I Lauch My Own Energy Drink” Ackerman at honey. UNSTOPPABLE FORCE: Women Artists, Here and Now at Form+Content gallery is an exhibition by five “exhilarating” women artists that we’re excited about. h_am. h_am.Fiona Burke and Jo-Mei Lee. is the second part of an exhibition exchange with the FOGSTAND Gallery and Studio in Taiwan and Sadie Halie Projects here that will be on display at the little alt-gallery space.

Saturday

Grab tickets to the 3rd Annual crawfish boil at Bent Brewstillery. Buster Keaton is back in the Pioneers & Soldiers Memorial Cemetery. Super duper fun show at the Triple Rock with TABAH, Jayden James & The Hunger, and Kindred Red Spirits. ¡Pochanga! brings Yanga (from LA) and Bomba Umoya to help out with their Latin music night at The Hook & Ladder. Do you like Bob Dylan for some reason? It’s the 5th Annual Bob Dylan Birthday Bash at the Driftwood Char Bar. Be a part of Culture Piece Magazine’s 1 Year Anniversary Fashion Show, just pop into their open public casting call at Can Can Wonderland.

Sunday

Rebel Donuts bring even more donuts (so they don’t run out this time) to Dangerous Man Brewing for your brunch. Scott Stapp of Creed plays a solo unplugged show at The Cabooze (real thing). The Flatliners turn over the craziness with a big show at The Triple Rock. Babes take over the bar for Babetender night at Constantine.

Monday

We’ll be on vacation! No email! Find your own damn stuff to do!