More Weekend Happenings: Stage, Screen & In-Betwee

Stage Shows

Lots of really good stuff this weekend: 12,828 Days in This Body mixes screen prints with a movement duet at Minnesota Center for Book Arts. [INFO] Can you speed up the process of making a rock by drinking coffee? We can’t wait to find out at Big Old Rock at Open Eye Theater. [INFO] A Cold War conspiracy full of 80s power ballads? That’s exactly what Chess at Gremlin Theatre is! [INFO] Do you take Star Trek over Star Wars (refuse to believe the positive reviews)? A Klingon Christmas Carol returns and lands at the historic Mounds Theater. [INFO]

Friday

Dosh and his friends have been playing Cedar show for 10 years now and you can help them celebrate. [TIX] Do you take Star Wars over Star Trek? Think the new one is as good as the reviews are saying? How can you possibly do that? Well, if so you should definitely go see the In A Galaxy Far, Far Away . . . at Gamut Gallery that runs all weekend and free on Friday. (Pictured) (93% fresh on the new Star Wars has to be a mistake.) [INFO]

Saturday

Every new Public Functionary show is a cause celebre, and the upcoming show is Drew Peterson: Hurry Up and Wait and looks at the MPLS-based artist’s stripped down approach to screen printing. [INFO] Element Boxing has a very cool auction for their new Element Foundation for Youth scholarships and programming at the gym. [INFO] Lots of stuff happening at Can Can Wonderland over the whole weekend, including sets from DJ Queen Coopa. [FB]