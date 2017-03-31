More Weekend Happenings: Spend Spring Break In Sunny Twincy

Friday

Brit’s is once again the biggest seller of Newcastle in the world and will be celebrating with a Newcastle party and $2 Newcastles. Psycho Suzi’s hosts a big time Luau with hip-shaking hula, rum-soaked drinks, and a Kona Brew tap takeover. SOLD OUT Community Supported Ag meets Community supported Art at Electric Machete Studios. It’s going to be an electronic audio explosion at Gamut gallery as a part of their Noise Night during their Glitch Art is Dead show. The White Page gallery hosts a very cool installation from artist Gudrun Lock. We’ll gladly welcome spring with Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring” at Orchestra Hall. The Gift of Gab from Blackalicious makes a stop at Amsterdam Bar & Hall. New Native Theater presents Monologue March (A Well Red Event) at All My Relations Arts. Travel back to the ’90s for Spring Break with some help from Fulton brewing and the Uptown VFW. Lenka Paris throws a Prince dance party at Club Jager. Mark Joseph and Nato Coles (pictured) spin some music at Bev’s Wine Bar. The 331 Club celebrates its anniversary with two nights of fun, and Friday has Buffalo Fuzz and Ghost Replicant and Pornowolves.

Saturday

We’re pretty excited for the Scottish Dance Beer League Championship series at Amsterdam. Need another big craft brewery festival? It’s the MN Craft Brew Fest at the MPLS Convention Center! The lads in Four Humors use the April Fools holiday to funraise at the Strike Theater, but in a very fun and funny way. Not only can you learn more about caucusing at Rock the Caucus, you can see sets from Fort Wilson Riot, Little Fevers, Symone Smash It and more at The Hook. Get your EMD fix at the Skyway with up-and-coming Netsky. Another month, another wild Deuces Up! party at the Uptown VFW with DJ Keezy, Sarah White, Shannon Blowtorch, and Mica May. Narco States play The Viking Bar. Modern Vaudeville variety show wraps up its second season at the Bryant Lake Bowl cabaret with comedy, acrobats, magic, and more.