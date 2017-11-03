More Weekend Happenings: Pre-Election Is The New Post-Halloween

Friday

Find a night this weekend to talk around Northrup King Building as a part of Art Attack (and the other buildings will be open, too). Open Eye Theater plays host to The Full Moon Puppet Show, an evening of adult puppets and live music!

Saturday

KFAI hosts a big “Get Out the Vote” party at the Eagles Club featuring Manchita + Bionik, Proper-T, Sloslylove, LOTT, Straya, and more. A bunch of Northeast bands—Har Mar Superstar, Eleganza!, Frances Gumm, American Pleasure Dome (who is led by one of the committee members), and more—are getting out to support Kevin Reich for City Council with a big show at the Hollywood Theater. ARENA DANCES presents The Architect, an evening-length solo for longtime ARENA dancer Timmy Wagner at the Cowles Center. honey moved the potted plants out front so you can’t throw up in them after House Party 97: It’s 90s Night NBD (yes, that’s the actual title).