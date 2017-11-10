More Weekend Happenings: Accordion Fest

Friday

Bobby Rogers’s show The Blacker the Berry at Public Functionary is 3-4 fire emojis and you can hear from him directly at the artist talk. Lots of the art scene will also be checking out the new Lacuna Gallery and their Grand Opening exhibit, Small Objects: Pt.1. It’s another important Future Classics with the Minnesota Orchestra, where seven emerging composers share their work with the audience. The Walker hosts a swanky After Hours Party for their new show, Adiós Utopia, “the most significant survey of Cuban art shown in the United States in decades” (but check to make sure there’s still tickets). Comedian’s comedian Todd Barry makes a pit stop on his crowd work tour at the Cedar Cultural Center.

Saturday

Sound Unseen is well underway! We recommend Sammy Davis Jr: I’ve Got to Be Me that’s at the Trylon, but there’s a bunch of great films we’ll also suggest (some are sold out tho). You should really become a member of Gamut gallery and then join the other members at the inaugural gala at the gallery. Sound Unseen added another screening of Every Everything, a documentary about Grant Hart showing at the Trylon, and we’re guessing that’s going to also sell out, so grab tix. Metal maniacs will spend all day out at Neisen’s for Swordmetal Fest VI with Malice and other shredders. Rosalux has another great one-two show, this time Voiceatscript: new paintings by Ute Bertog and Follow the Moon: new paintings by Melissa Loop. Five Watt on East Hennepin is having their grand opening party. Another great Sound Unseen screening happening at Bryant Lake Bowl with Every Night’s A Saturday Night (Sponsored by: KFAI Radio) about Bobby Keys. The fantastic Marriage of Figaro kicks off at the MN Opera. Need more scary movies? The Uptown’s midnight movie is the extended cut of Argento’s Suspira.

Sunday

Opera on Tap celebrates their anniversary of dinner shows at honey with It’s My Party & I’ll Sing What I Want To. Do you want to party? No, really, really party? It’s the annual Northeast Accordion Festival which we hype up every year.