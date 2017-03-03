More Weekend Happenings: March 3rd-5th

Friday

Deschutes Brewing invades Muddy Waters with a bunch of their rare kegs. We’re very intrigued by the show Dowagers at Augsburg that combines hand-driven animation, printmaking, and puppetry. Third Place Gallery opens their new show, Art and Resistance. Altered Esthetics also has a new show Turbulent Identities opening at the Southern Theater. The month-long series INDIgenesis: Indigenous Filmmakers, Past and Present kicks off at the Walker Art Center. The Minnesota Orchestra takes you inside the classics with Bartok’s Farewell. The Gay 90s hosts a party for you perverts with their Kinky Carnival. Rapper and hilariously bad boxer Soulja Boy plays at Music Hall Mpls FKA Mill City Nights. There’s a rockin’ show at honey with This is Daybreak, Night of Joy, at Hot Date.

Saturday

We eat every day, sometimes more than once, and we’re excited to Eat For Immigrants to show our solidarity. New Bohemia in Golden Valley brings in a bunch of brews for their Big Bad Beer Fest. Fly fishing is becoming the new hipster trend in Twincy and you can get ahead of it at the 2017 Fly Fishing Film Tour at the Parkway Theater. Valentimes Day is past, but the MN Rollergirls share their What Is Love bout at Roy Wilkins. Laid back rockers Tabah and J.E. Sunde have a co-album release show at the Turf Club. There’s a new group exhibition at Rosalux gallery and those are always good, plus new work from Eleanor McGough. DJ Jake Rudh is the extra special guest at this month’s Dark Energy goth dance party. Modern Vaudeville brings its variety show back to the Bryant Lake Bowl. It’s another giant sweaty night of jams at Deuces Up! with Sarah White, DJ Keezy, Blowtorch, and Mica May at the Uptown VFW. Do you love dancing to ’90s music? Then you should go meet DJ Jonathan Ackerman at honey for House Party 97 and tell him you read our newsletter.

Sunday

Fulton hosts their fun lil’ Pintwood Derby in their tap room. It’s the second day of 12 Days of Nomad with a Rocksteady Breakfast (not actual breakfast). Annie and the Bang Bang play an early show at Whiskey Junction with Lolo’s Ghost. Liquid Music standout Devendra Banhart plays the Fine Line.