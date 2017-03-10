More Weekend Happenings: March 10th-12th

Friday

We’ve been hearing great things about The Red Shoes at Open Eye Theatre and we’re not surprised since Kimberly Richardson is in it. Go to the American Swedish Institute and take in some sauna time with the 612 Sauna Society. The White Page gallery has a new exhibition of work from Jennifer Nevitt. Before you go see Save Ferris (see Win Tix below), see the Legends of Ska documentary at The Parkway. The Twin Cities Ballet have a new mixed program with two new world premieres and one local premiere at The Cowles Center. It’s Week 2 of the Walker Art Center‘s big deal series INDIgenesis: Indigenous Filmmakers, Past and Present. It’s a big birthday party for Grant Hart with performances from Fury Things, Rank Strangers, and the birthday boy at The Hook & Ladder. The Private Oates tribute to Hall & Oates will eating men and not going for that at the Uptown VFW. A bunch of cool punks are doing a fundraiser show at Planned Parenthood at The Hexagon. Coastal transplant Jenny Zigrino returns to MPLS and brings her stand-up with her to Sisyphus Brewing. The party “that should be illegal”, TURNT UP at honey celebrates the birthdays of DJs Franz Diego and Gabe Garcia. Need more New Wave? Head to Domo Gastro for Something To Do, it also has visuals by Mach Fox!

Saturday

Form + Content gallery throws a reception for their new show Patterns of Dialogue, work from an extended dialogue by two colleagues at Department of Art at the University of Minnesota. Get some exposure to Senegalese culture when Alliance Française and The Film Society of Minneapolis-St. Paul are pleased to host the screening of two Senegalese short films at St. Anthony Main. Go see cops and firefighters box each other at Uppercut Boxing to benefit their EMT friend. There’s a benefit for the ACLU at Reverie with musical monsters Nightosaur, Much Worse, Wretch, and New Primals. We can’t wait to hear Postcommodity talk about their political art installation along the border at the Walker. The burlesque at Minnsky will be hotter than hot dish! OMG, more New Wave: Hear the songs of Joy Division by Moving Units at The Turf Club. The great forward-looking music series Liquid Music brings Sarah Kirkland Snider to Ted Mann. It’s a bill of underground favs when Tony Peachka and Psymun open for the album release show by Good Doom at the Kitty Cat Klub.

Sunday

Bingo and beer for brunch? Must be Lent at Lake Monster Brewing. Opera on Tap do an evening of entirely new arias at honey. Believe the hype about the new Palace Theater in St. Easy, and check out the spot for Phantogram (not yet sold out).