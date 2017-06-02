More Weekend Happenings: Grand Old Weekend

Before heading into their big remodel to drop the “micro” from their microcinema name, the Trylon will be showing some films about theaters, including this weekend’s beautiful and touching masterpiece Cinema Paradiso.

Friday

It’s the last day for seeing Young Lynch: The Art, Music, and Early Films of David Lynch at The Film Society at St. Anthony Main Theatre. It’s the grand opening of Broken Clock Brewing Collective in Northeast MPLS. Get your modern performance fix at the Testing Moves Series at Twin Spirits Distilling. There’s a Native Pride & Native Pop Art meet-and-greet at All My Relations Arts gallery. SooVAC hosts another great one-two art opening with Liar! Liar! by AmCor and End of Times 2: The Time is Now Letterpress Broadside Show. This weekend’s themed prom is The Awesome 80s Prom at Camp Bar. The Minnesota Orchestra performs a program that includes Strauss’ Also Sprach Zarathustra, which you recognize from 2001: A Space Odyssey. Rodrigo y Gabriela tear up the First Ave Mainroom with their acoustic guitar acrobatics. It’s a big night at honey when House Proud brings in one of URB mag’s top DJs in the world, Mark Farina. Gotta have a Twincy: Tribute Town™ show, this weekend it’s Electric Warrior (with Little Man doing T-Rex) and Jailbreak! (Thin Lizzy) at the Eagles Club.

Saturday

Need brunch? What about a whole Brunch-a-palooza with food and drinks and music at Upper Landing Park? Bring your barker to a boozy brunch at Radisson RED. Familia Skateboards hosts a whole day party at their HQ and then a crazy after party with DJ Slamdunkapher at Greenhouse at night. We love zines, so of course we’re excited for the Zine Fair at Boneshaker Books. Is there a better place to catch yacht rock filled shows KFAI’s Cruise Control and Radio K’s Smooth Finish than the NE Yacht Club? (No.) The mile of vintage shops along Minnehaha Ave host a night market. Get fuzzy with Buffalo Fuzz and others at the Hard Rock Summer kick-off party at Acadia. Catch Back to the Future 2 out on the lake at Como Dockside. Speaking of 90s parties, it’s House Party 97 Adam Sandler edition at honey. Too old for Grand Old Day? Try the big showcase of bands at the 19th Annual Grand Young Day also in STPL at the Turf Club.

Tons of great art shows and openings on Saturday: Gamut gallery hosts a reception for its new show Bright Side. The White Page off Cedar hosts Hidden Variables, a ‘soft noise’ show that explores noise music that’s not so harsh. The Douglas Flanders gallery has Samuel Bjorgum‘s new oil paintings. It’s the big deal Art(ists) on the Verge 8 Exhibition—often some of the best art you’ll see all year—at the Katherine E. Nash gallery presented by Northern Lights.mn. Rosalux presents a new exhibition of dynamic paintings from Shawn McNulty and Michael Sweere.

Sunday

For this summer’s music series, Sociable Cider kicks of with a throwback party of tributes. Head east from Open Streets to the big bash at Hola Arepa to celebrate the restaurant’s 3rd Anniversary with a big party. Morbid Angel descends in darkness upon The Cabooze. There’s going to be a purple musical light shining out of Lee’s Liquor Lounge for Prince’s birthday.