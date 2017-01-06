More Weekend Happenings: Jan 6th-8th

Friday

Parties: Want the weekend to go to the dogs? (Sorry.) It’s the Land O’Lakes Kennel Club at St. Paul River Center. This month’s HOTEL at the Kitty Cat Club will basically be the same thing.

Laughs: Hear some improvised stand-up sets at Think Fast Comedy at Day Block Brewing.

Shops: Get ready to throw some elbows when the hip furnishing store Forage Modern Workshop hosts their floor model sale.

Food + Drank: Summit Brewing will bring some of their (Knob Creek) barrel-aged porter Hob Knob to Dark Horse.

Sounds: Braver headlines a great rock bill at the Eagles with The Anchor Windlass, Diver Dress, and Couch Potato Massarce. Infamous metallers Jesus Was A Crack Head (J.W.A.C.H.) play Music Hall Formerly Mill City Nights with a bunch of special guests. Speaking of metal, godheadSilo plays Turf Club and is presented by Surly. Pretty fun show at the 331 with Wavy Maze, Mayfield, and Dan Mariska & The Boys Choir.

Saturday

Arts: “Like boxers who return to the ring”, James Wrayge and Duane Ditty go toe to toe, work to work, at their rematch exhibition at Rosalux.

Parties: Need something chill? It’s the Inaugural Brewers Battle Ski Race and Love Your Melon Day out at Afton Alps. Also chill, in a different way: Tim and Stoo will be spinning lots of records at Bev’s Wine Bar. Need something the polar opposite of chill? House Party 97 plays 90s hits while people absolutely buck wild at honey. Need something for your inner darkness? DJ Slamdunkapher is the guest DJ at this month’s Dark Energy at the Kitty Cat Klub, with to proceeds going to MN Neighborhoods Organizing for Change (NOC).

Twincy, FilmTown™: The Trylon’s Book Club meets up at Moon Palace Books to talk over (then watch) A Clockwork Orange, a part of their Disco Dystopia series. There’s going to be curated 16mm films at Draft Horse (srsly get that charcuterie) along with Big Trouble House and Matt Arthur playing live rock ‘n’ roll.

Shops: It’s the new date for the big record sale at The Center for Lost Objects.

Sounds: The Awful Truth release their album Glisten at the 7th St Entry with Strange Relations and Wetter. False headlines a benefit for very important local radio show The Root of All Evil with Maeth, Sunless, and other great bands. It’s the Annual Blowout with The Blind Shake, Birthday Suits, and Catbath at the ol’ Turf Club. Head to Icehouse to see Pleasure Horse release of their new EP Lost on the Mountain with special guests Suzie and Fletcher Magellan.

Sunday Funday

DJ Jake Rudh does his tribute to David Bowie with a special Transmission: Heroes in First Ave’s Mainroom. TPT hosts a viewing party for the new episode of Sherlock. American Civic Forum tackles the history of science in the United States for their first installment of “A Great and Happy People” for the 2017 season at Strike Theater. Parasota Hot Club celebrate their 15th anniversary show at the Aster Cafe. Popular Icehouse dance night Nightchain has guests K.Raydio and DJ Bob Marino.