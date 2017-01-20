More Weekend Happenings: Jan 20-22nd

Friday

Arts: MCAD hosts the timely and cool-looking ANOTHER VOICE: Political Illustration of the Late 20th Century. Get a walk through of new exhibition Shadowlands with artist Ken Gonzales-Day and the M‘s cool guy curator Christopher Atkins. Blockfort also has a politically themed group show entitled Dumpster Fire: A Protest Charity Art Auction.

Twincy, Filmtown™: Go see the local premiere of homelessness documentary TINY: The Life of Erin Blackwell at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

Parties: Celebrate the local metal scene with Metalsota and the Metty Awards (a real thing) at Amsterdam. Get more familiar with the new administration at Dark Horse‘s cheeky “I, for one, welcome our new Russian overlords” food and drink party.

Talks: Celebrate the Ice Cube’s “Good Day” on the day of his good day at the Nomad.

Sounds: Troubador Jack Klatt releases his new music video with a party at the Turf Club. Get to know the new Heatwave & Landman at The Hook with Kinda Kinky and Hannah von der Hoff. Hold Our Beer and Watch This! is both good advice and the name of the show with The Regenerators, Speedbilly, The Violent Shifters, and the Toxenes at the Triple Rock! RARE PARASITE is back with dark digital music goodness at the Kitty Cat Klub.

Stages: Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge opens at Theater in the Round.

Saturday

Twincy, Filmtown™: Reefer Madness, the new one, comes to the Parkway Theater. The MIA Mia’s winter film screening and discussion is Fall Seven Times, Get Up Eight.

Sales: Raid a theater’s closet at the Savage Umbrella sale for their SPACE space.

Parties: It’s Adult Night at the MN Zoo! Drink a cocktail, see the animals without being surrounded by the animal-like kids. The Minnesota Rollergirls have a bout at Roy Wilkins and Jayden James & The Hunger are the halftime fun.

Food + Drank: Soul Lao hosts what looks like an amazing BBQ + Crawfish party with Lowry Hill Meats.

Sounds: Lots of folks will pack the Entry for the Tyte Jeff album release party. However, all the stoner metal lovers will be at the Triple Rock for Red Desert, Egypt, Droids Attack, and Lord Nomad. Local blues legend (he’s a legend elsewhere, too) Big George Jackson plays at the Schooner Tavern. Need your EDM? EDX plays at the hip REV ultra lounge.

Sunday

There’s going to be a wicked intense Killer Queen tourney at Up-Down. The Smallest Museum in St. Paul kicks off 2017 with an installation on Free Little Libraries. Missed the cool Interrupted Landscapes show at Form+Content? Here the artist talk from Steve Ozone. Several women writers will do readings and talks at The Loft as a part of the More than a Single Story: Ambiguous Loss, moderated by Carolyn Holbrook.