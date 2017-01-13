More Weekend Happenings: Jan 13th-15th

Friday . . . the 13th!! Watch out!

Food + Drank: Founders is bring some of their rare brews like Backwoods Bastard (100 beer rating!) to Muddy Waters.

Words: The Hiawatha Bicycling Club will host author Terry Kerber to talk about cycling pioneer Major Taylor at the Edina Community Center. Blackness Be Lit: An Epic Poetry Showcase will fill up the Illusion Theater. Michelle Matthees and Julie Gard do a poetry reading a SubText: A Bookstore.

Twincy, FilmTown™: Pedro Almodóvar’s new film Julieta opens at The Uptown Theater. George Lucas’s pre-Star Wars (and much better film) THX 1138 is the Trylon’s 70s dystopia showing.

Sounds: We thought Posh Lost had our favorite local album release of 2017, and they’re playing with other big locals Fury Things, Strange Relations, and Another Heaven at the Triple Rock. One of the most fun shows you can catch, the Evening of Tributes IV features Trompe le Monde attempting all of Surfer Rosa, Little Man as T-Rex, and more. Up-and-comer City Counselor (try to listen to “Ask the Gays” and not love it) releases an EP with a packed lineup at Reverie. LIKEHELL play a big show at the Uptown VFW with Porcupine and the Toxenes and somehow it’s FREE.

Parties: Disco es cultura—and don’t they know it at Worldwide Discotheque at the Nomad. It’s a wet n’ wild time in the dance hall when Slip N’ Slide returns to the Kitty Cat Klub.

Saturday

Arts: Fox Tax, which has one of the best lil’ galleries around, will be moving, but not after their 10 year anniversary show, which will likely get the weekend’s Scene + Be Seen™ award. Emily Schadow discusses her aggressively political and aggressively bright paintings at a reception at Showroom.

Stage: We are so into this—Smartmouth Productions does a gender-swapped improv of Seinfeld at the Phoenix Theater.

Sounds: All the old metal dudes will be at Amsterdam to hear Dirkschneider do hours of Accept tunes. The night’s biggest tribute will be the 10 year anniversary show for the life of Janis Joplin at First Ave’s Mainroom. Also a great time will be had by all at the BadNraD show at Kitty Cat Klub with experimental glitch hop and dubstep duo Meinong’s Jungle and Trnstyl.

Sunday Funday

Black Mass brings its beats back to the nice sound system at the Exchange. Wrestlepalooza IX at First Ave is sold out, why didn’t you listen to us and get early tickets!? Local literary figures read “historic and contemporary writings on the ideals of democracy and free expression” at Intermedia Arts for Writers Resist. Check out the newly opened Clockwerks Brewing when they host a live fashion gallery. The Not So Kosher podcast does a recording at the JCC.