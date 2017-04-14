More Weekend Happenings: Including Friday

Friday

Plan on doing some dancing at Inbound Brewco when Shane Kramer does Surrender To The Night. Or hit up Worldwide Discotheque at the Nomad. Speaking of plans, everyone should plan on going to the Planned Parenthood day of solidarity. The Parkway hosts a screening of Hail! Hail! Rock ‘n’ Roll and some artists paying tribute in person to the late great Chuck Berry. The Duluth Homegrown Music Festival invades the Turf Club with a bunch of Up Nort’ bands. SooVAC hosts an opening reception for Sherry Muyuan He‘s new exhibition of paper work, including a book binding workshop. The Trylon shows a 35mm print of the beautiful French film Beau Travail. The venue for the premiere party with live performance and music of the video for “Power” by Me’Lea was switched from New Rules to Public Functionary. Glam Punks FLiPP celebrate 20 years with a show with The Crash Street Kids and The Red Flags at The Uptown VFW.

Saturday

We’re very intrigued by the video series Here Comes Jesus from Joshua McGarvey at The Soap Factory—you can see the videos on the gallery’s tumblr and this weekend the finale will be shown live. Transmission is doing a night of Brit Pop at Brits Pub. Shaw’s is one of the true remaining dive bars in MPLS and it’s celebrating its 17th birthday with a blues bash (go grab a Shaw burger, you want to!). Truth Maze, Heidi Arneson, Maren Ward, Venus DeMars, and many other local notables meet-up underground at honey to raise funds with live music, performances, dancing, games, a silent auction and more at honey. Sexy Delicious plays with rockers Apollo Cobra at The Hook & Ladder.