More Weekend Happenings: Hen Parties + Milk Parties + More

Friday

Inara Verzemnieks reads from her new book, Among the Living and the Dead, at Milkweed Editions. Finesse releases their album at Icehouse with Graveyard Club, Cheap Fantasy, and Xylophone Jetty. There’s still a few newly released tickets for the incredible show Black Violin at the Ordway. Midway Contemporary Art opens a new exhibition including new paintings by Silke Otto-Knapp. We’ve been hearing really great things about the new MN Opera show, The Marriage of Figaro. Cuban art, So Hot Right Now!™ Squirrel Haus Arts will become a mini-version of Havana’s famed Fábrica del Arte Cubano (Cuban Art Factory).

Saturday

Looking to give back for Thanksgiving and love bikes? Sign up for Cranksgiving a ride to pick up food to donate that kicks off from Peace Coffee. The super loud dudes of Blackbird Bridge bring in also loud dudes Buffalo Fuzz for their Grumpy’s residency. Patrick Kolman (of the famous Kolman Pryor gallery in NE) has new work on display at Traffic Zone Gallery. Brit’s and Old Speckled Hen are throwing a Hen Party with music from RuDeGiRL (all female Clash tribute) and gifts for the first 50 ladies. The craziest event of the weekend is the viewing party of the Violent Shifters episode of The Milk Show at The Eagles Club. Watch the public access TV show on the big screen (a bed sheet) and see the Shifters, Speedbilly, and more play live.

Sunday

The local late night show Late Nights MPLS brings in the comedians fromBaddies Comedy Co for their show and you can be in the audience at the Phoenix.