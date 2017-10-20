More Weekend Happenings: Hello Darkness

Friday

Still time to catch Frank Theatre‘s REVOLT. SHE SAID. REVOLT AGAIN at Gremlin Theater. The opening reception for art show Culture is My Weapon happens at Space 369 in the Dow Building. The Trylon has a brutal one-two punch of Night of the Living Dead and Texas Chainsaw Massacre. There’s a punk party at the 331 Club with The Von Tramps, The Pour Organs, and The Mondale Riot. All the metal maniacs will pack into the Minnesota Music Cafe to see Jon-Mikl Thor aka metal legend Thor. Hail! Hail! Rock ‘n’ Roll and its father Chuck Berry with a bunch of rockers at The Cabooze. Blackout Improv is doing their last show at The Phoenix before moving to Mixed Blood Theater.

Saturday

The on-going Twin Cities Film Fest has a doc about Bill Nye, who is some sort of Science man? Don’t forget it’s still the Anniversary Week for Town Hall Brewing, they’re roasting a pig. We’ve heard good things about Life’s Parade, the theater show currently at The Red Eye Theater. There’s a Prince fashion show fundraiser for KFAI happening at Can Can Wonderland. It’s The Good, The Bad & The Derby, a mini-Minnesota Roller Girls derby tournament, taking over the Roy Wilkins Auditorium. The metal returns to Surly’s Darkness Day out at their Brooklyn Center brewery with Toxic Holocaust and Khemmis and new bottles of Darkness. You can still pay your respects to T-Pett, this time with a big lineup at Day Block Brewing. Huge hip-hop, R&B, top 40 dance party The Assortment sets up at its new home, the Nomad.

Sunday

Areca Roe and Terrence Payne will be talking art shop at Rosalux during a picnic-style meal in the gallery. Make a day trip through the beautiful fall colors to the MN Cider Fair at the Minnesota Harvest Orchard in Jordan, MN. Adam Levy kicks off his Icehouse residency with some big local talent also sharing the stage with him. The big dogs of WWE wrasslin’ take over the Target Center for a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs showcase and we’re going yell as loud as we can for Sasha Banks.