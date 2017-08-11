More Weekend Happenings: Great Fluxing Parties, Music, Art + More

Friday

It’s the annual Rebel, Rebel: Rock for Pussy XIII David Bowie tribute at First Avenue with a bunch of local notables like Chan Poling, PaviElle, Har Mar, and more (congrats to our ticket winner, Alan O!). Burlesque of North America say thanks for helping fund their murals kickstarter with a party at Can Can Wonderland. We’re in that era where Ozzy and Zakk Wylde are now on the Casino circuit, but that’s going to be a good show and there’s still tix to Treasure Island. Want to get help with your hip-hop dance moves? House of Dance will help you for free outside at The Commons. ClusterFlux is a sci-fi cosplay party hosted by Symone Smash It at Gay 90s. We’ll be spending the entire weekend at the annual Twin Cities Polish Festival eating Pierogi, Kielbasa, Gołąbki, and Pączki and learning new jokes.

Saturday

The Wilder Foundation also throws a block party with music and food trucks and more. Foxy Falafel turns 5 years old with a rockin’ party with Barely Brothers and Bang Brewing. There’s a new issue of Auk Contraire and there’s a release party with a multi-discipline art party at Auk’s Roost. Rosalux has an art opening for two beautiful new shows. 80s take on the 90s at First Avenue for Transmission’s battle of the decades (musically). Jayden James & The Hunger turn up the funk at The Hook & Ladder. Radio Pocho brings the sabor to the Turf Club with ¡Pochanga!.

Sunday

Foodies can go hang out with Lynne Rossetto Kasper at the Linden Hills Market. It’s a Thai Mother’s Day party at Wat Thai. Outdoor classical takes over the beautiful Brit’s patio for a Summer Pops concert. Supersuckers, The Slow Death, and Nato Coles & the BDB play a big show at Amsterdam.

Don’t forget that the Fringe Festival goes all week still, but that there’s also the big closing party at the Triple Rock, too.