More Weekend Happenings: From The Graveyard

Here’s some of our picks for more events happening this weekend. Don’t see a fit for you? There’s even more weekend happenings on the On Our Radar page!

Friday

Watch Indiana Jones chase the Lost Ark and punch Nazis while the Minnesota Orchestra performs the score. Hear stories so scary they’ll make you pee yourself right there in your seat of the new Strike Theater. Congrats to Reader Jim B. on winning our tickets to see Wolf Parade at First Avenue.

Saturday

Lake Monster Brewing partnered with The Current to do an outdoor block party in St. Easy with Haley, Actual Wolf, Chastity Brown, and more. We’re super excited for All Hallows’ Eve at the Opera happening at The Museum of Russian Art. If you Give a Sh-IT (like the clown) about local issues, but also like to go to dance, there’s a spooky political party going down at Public Functionary. Graveyard Club and deM atlaS team up for a big show at Icehouse.

Sunday

Get your audiophile electronic music fix at The Exchange when Communion Sundays, and Intellephunk present Black Mass Season Opener 2017.