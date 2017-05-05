More Weekend Happenings: First Weekend of Summer

All weekend long the Wizard World Comic Con takes over the MPLS Convention Center with celeb appearances like Dr. Who Peter Capaldi, Nichelle Nichols, and a bunch of folks from the Buffy the Vampire Slayer TV show, cos play (we’re going as Tara from Howard the Duck/Dawn from Silver Surfer since they’re the same character), creators, and more.

Friday

56 Brewing throws a big bash for their grand opening of their new Northeast MPLS tap room. Fuel up for Fulton’s Gran Fondo even if you’re not riding at the pig roast hosted by the brewery and Chef Camp. The Suicide Commandos selling, signing, and playing their new album Time Bomb, plus Spin with Cyn Collins will be doing the same for her book on MPLS rock and punk from 1974-1984 at the Turf Club. We were mesmerized by Laura Marling‘s KEXP in-studio and strongly recommend you see her at First Ave. One of our fav local bands, Posh Lost, will be playing a cassette release from Forged Artifacts with some other good bands at Blockfort. Catch the newly restored trash masterpiece Dream Stalker at the Parkway Theater. Nimbus Theatre goes heavy with their new production Redemption at the Crane Theater. Prime Productions does a regional premiere of Little Wars at Mixed Blood Theatre. Collide Theatrical Dance Company is currently running a Parisian nightclub with Le Petit Moulin at the Ritz Theater. It’s the World Premiere of a Walker Art Center Commission of New Work from Bessie Award–winner choreographer Beth Gill. Get caught up on Twin Peaks before it starts again on Showtime by seeing Fire Walk With Me at The Uptown Theater.

Saturday

The Midtown Farmer’s Market opens with a food truck fest in addition to its vendors. Take a trendy stroll through the North Loop and spend some serious cash at some of the cool shops in the The North Loop Spring Fashion Crawl. Or if you’re really looking to spend a bunch of money, Northern Grade returns with its many wares, this time at Red River Kitchen-City House. It’s a Gen X culture party at the Smallest Museum in St. Paul when Jesse Jarnow and Michaelangelo Matos participate in a “miniature psychedelic symposium”. While in St. Easy swing by the IFP MN Marsden/Gustafson gallery to see On Set-The Photography of Wilson Webb. Five Watt Coffee celebrates its third year anniversary with a bunch of dad jokes (that’s what they say). It’s longstanding improv event that’s also fake: The Hennepin County Improv Festival at the Bryant Lake Bowl. Booze and pancakes are back where they belong—together—at the massive multi-artist show at the Cabooze. We recently heard that the inventor of Post-It Notes really likes the movie Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion, and so do we, so we’re hyped for the Drinking Game at Phoenix Theater.

Sunday

Go eat somewhere outside at 2 PM like Sandcastle or Sea Salt.