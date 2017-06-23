More Weekend Happenings: Find The Right Outfit

Friday

Love Your Melon throws a block party that also helps support their nonprofit partner Be The Match. Cat lovers can head to record store Solid State to hear The Cat People and Dos Gatos. Electric Fetus hosts a listening party for the new deluxe/expanded edition of Purple Rain. Charlie Parr and his super fans will fill up the Hook & Ladder with throwback blues.

Saturday

Get your Anna Maria Marconi cosplay all ready for Blizzard World 4 Comicon at the Mermaid in Mounds View. It’s an Arts & Crafts show at Uppercut Boxing with both adult and kid-friendly activities. Speaking of art, 801 Gallery has Art of the Art Car & Art Bike, an exhibition of other art from the artists. Check out the new clothing line from Spades & Shade at Dumpling and also eat dumplings. We’re very excited to see the OTO Art show Visual Expressions of Hearing at Squirrel Haus Arts. Duluth phenom Gaelynn Lea will wow the Grand Oak Opry. Do you like your rock on the yachty side? It’s Yacht Rock 7 with DJ Jake Rudh at Psycho Suzi’s. You must obey the dance commander Dick Valentine and his Electric Six at The Turf Club.

Sunday

The Kaijus are back at brunch at the Parkway Theater. The Scandinavians take Minnehaha Park for a fest. The food trucks, 60 different ones, have their own fest at Lake and Hennepin with a mechanical bull for you to throw up on. Button Poetry fill up Icehouse with their selections of top notch spoken word.