More Weekend Happenings: Feb 23rd-26th

Friday

Squirrel Haus Arts, which you should check out if you haven’t yet, hosts an opening reception for their big Beauty in Chaos group exhibition. Anxious and Angry and Stand Up! Records present Spare Parts “A night of music and comedy” with Off With Their Heads, Jesse Thorson of The Slow Death, and some good stand-up at the Triple Rock. Join scholars, including former Walker Film/Video Curator Bruce Jenkins, for the I Am Not a Filmmaker: The Films of Marcel Broodthaers Film and Lecture series at The Walker. This month’s installment of The Spins with DJ Shane Kramer and Andrea Swensson of The Current celebrate Black History Month with special guests Zuluzuluu. Narco States, Aloha From Hell, and Fret Rattles will fill up the little 331 Club with rock ‘n’ roll. Doomtree’s Ander Other and Lazerbeak brings some real bonus jams to honey.

Saturday

It’s a cool night of experimental pop with Canada’s Black Atlass and Overwerk, and our own c.Kostra, in the 7th St Entry. Join the Twin Cities Black Film Festival at their Annual Fundraising event, a Black History Month Book Fair at Barnes & Noble at MOA. Fair State Brewing will be doing a bottle drop of four more of their sour beers. Fantastic gallery Kolman & Pryor open a new show, Sensitive Indicators from painter Betsy Ruth Byers. Element Boxing is hosting the Brawl in St. Paul, which is a great name. Phantom Tails are a band that brews, and they’ll be joined by Tony Peachka and Black Widows at Day Block Brewing.

Sunday

The Smallest Museum in St. Paul and Workhorse Coffee Bar have an exhibition opening for artist Nathan Turner. This month’s Minnesota Dance and the Ecstasies of Influences (Part 11) at the Cowles Center is hosted by Rosy Simas, in conjunction with Oyate Okodakiciyapi–a series of Native contemporary dance events in the Twin Cities. The first She Needs drive to collect women’s products was a success and the second one is happening at Tin Whiskers’ tap room. RIP Ron the door guy from the fabled Uptown Bar, celebrate him at the Uptown VFW with a show featuring some of his favorite bands. See the Oscars at a super fancy party out at the West End hosted by the Twin Cities Film Fest. Destiny Roberts hosts her first Melanin Moon Mami event at the Southern for an album release party.