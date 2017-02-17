More Weekend Happenings: Feb 16th-18th

Friday

Take your new Valentine’s Day sweetie to see Pretty in Pink at the Trylon. Fulton takes over the Muddy Pig with some of their barrel-aged beer. Public Functionary has an opening party for Jennifer Merchants sculptures in Night/Dazed. We like the enthusiasm of new Kitty Cat Klub dance night Why Not? The very cool electro-pop act Austra plays the Triple Rock.

Saturday

Want to do some good but don’t know where? There’s a volunteer expo at MOA. Spend the afternoon with 100% vinyl and live set by bossa trio Bossa Neve at the Viking Bar. It’ll be worth the drive out to the White Bear Center for the Arts to see the Hmong Filmmaker’s Series. We were wondering who would become the “blues and BBQ” tap room and it’s going to be . . . Modist? Well, for a day anyway. Overkill have been putting out better new albums than 90% of the other 80s thrash bands, and they’re joined by the excellent Nile at the Cabooze. The wonderfully named Black Lines Matter is a regular POC-black centered writer meet-up at The Loft. The Hook & Ladder hosts a Freaker’s Ball with the White Iron Band and Kung Fu Hippies if that’s your thing. World Music Maestros Atoma and international star Bebe Zahara Benet make their return to Icehouse. Get your post-punk fix with Flavor Crystals, Magnetic Ghost, and Secrets favs Posh Lost at the Kitty Cat Klub. It’s not a secret(!) that DJ Jake Rudh loves the Brits, and he’s spinning their music at a special Transmission at Brit’s Pub.

Sunday

It’s the 5th Annual Hip-Hop for Autism benefit at Amsterdam with such big names as Carnage the Executioner, St. Paul Slim, Maria Isa, and more.

Stages

In these trying times, Four Humors turns (rightfully) to Oscar Wilde and The Importance of Being Earnest at The Southern Theater. Walking Shadow Theatre Company takes over the Red Eye Theater with the production of Marie Antoinette. The Tragedy of Carmen is a re-imagined adaptation of the opera Carmen, staged by Skylark Opera Theatre. Mixed Blood has Corazón Eterno (Always in My Heart), inspired by the magical realism of Nobel Prize winner Gabriel García Márquez.