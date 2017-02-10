More Weekend Happenings: Feb 10-12th

Stages

Holy buckets, what a bunch of interesting performances this weekend. The Tragedy of Carmen is a re-imagined adaptation of the opera Carmen, staged by Skylark Opera Theatre. Mixed Blood has Corazón Eterno (Always in My Heart), inspired by the magical realism of Nobel Prize winner Gabriel García Márquez. Part of the Claude Edison Purdy Festival, long-time Penumbra company member Daniel Alexander Jones returns with BLACK LIGHT. See new works from Seven top-notch performers at The Southern Theater.

Friday

We’re curious and excited to see traditional South Pacific tribes film Tanna, starting its run from The Film Society of Mpls-Stpl at St. Anthony Main. James Prosper Carmouche aka Moustache Jim’s presents his photography in the Attractions Unveiled exhibition at Rogue Buddha gallery. Check out the Wintertide show from NEMAA at Public Functionary with sound artists Savage Aural Hotbed. The World’s Most Dangerous Polka Band plays at Can Can Wonderland. Sierra Leone’s Refugee All-Stars continue their celebration of ten years of playing at Amsterdam Bar and Hall. Slip N Slip says “WELCOME 2 PARADISE” with “MAXIMUM ISLAND VIBES” at Kitty Cat Klub. Read your haiku during the funeral for the “You Must Bring Us . . . A Shrubbery” cocktail at Punch Bowl Social. Many a metal maniac will trek out to Neisen’s to see Striker, Cwn Annwn, and Caster Valor.

Saturday

Planned Parenthood is having a day of action to show support at their locations. PLUS you can join the MN Caravan of Love: A Walk for Love for Immigrants & Refugees at Minneapolis City Hall. Chill your Valentine with the Cupid Underwear Run out of the Pourhouse. Comedians celebrate their Lady Bits with their diaries and improv at HUGE Theater. Boneshaker Books hosts the next installment of their Sci-Fi Book Club Podcast. The North Star Roller Girls have a Derby Dancing bout with The 99ers as the halftime show at the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum. Radio K presents a cool noisy show with Priests, Stef Chura, and waveless at the Entry, and there’s somehow tickets available to see Policia with Spank Rock and Taskforce in the Mainroom. Will you go to the Magic 8 Ball night of drag, dance, and performance at Bryant Lake Bowl? Yes, Definitely. There’s a Stranger Things-themed dance party at the Nomad. Feel the heat at the Exo~Tropica release show from Neon Blaque at the 331 Club, a show that includes a bunch of really good DJs and MCs. Moulin Rouge is the Uptown Theater midnight movie!

Sunday Funday

The annual Battle of the Jug Bands is still happening, and it’s back at The Cabooze. Opera on Tap gets all romantic at honey with opera love stories (in song) plus $6 Tall Boys and whiskey shots, which is pretty romantic if you ask us. Put your college days to good use with the bean bag tournament at the Uptown VFW. Bauhaus is another tap room where you can see some stand-up comedy. The American Homebrewer’s Association takes over Surly’s Tap Room for their big rally. Help out the Minnesota Burlesque Festival with a Love Fest at Hell’s Kitchen. The ladies of Tattersall Distilling will be taking over the bar at Constantine for their BABEtender night.