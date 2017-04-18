More Weekend Happenings: Fashion + Film + Record Store Fests

Out of all the correspondence we get, people asking for more lead time on cool events is our readers’ biggest request. (Marketing materials about the new STrib magazine is next.) So with that in mind, here’s a quick look at some stuff that’s currently on our radar for this weekend.

It’s going to be the biggest Arts + Culture weekend of the Spring. Not only is the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Fest still going, the #FWMN Fashion Week MN kicks off with great events, plus it’s Record Store Day with all the music—and this is all after the ridiculous 420 parties happening on Thursday. Sheesh!

Friday

There’s an incredible looking “outdoor arcade” happening at Bad Weather Brewing with free games, music, art, food trucks, and a new Bad Weather beers. For cocktail fans, there’s a Tanqueray Gin dinner happening at Vieux Carre also in St Easy. Prince cohort Jesse Johnson plays at Bunkers during Prince Week. Hennepin History Museum also does a Prince tribute. Check out Maria Cristina Tavera‘s latest work Tell and Retell/Contar y Recontar which explores the legends of the Americas, the show’s at Electric Machete Studios. Published poet Henry Gould does a reading at Eat My Words bookstore. This year’s big deal Envision fashion extravadanza in #FWMN takes place at Machine Shop. Bobby Raps brings some new sounds for the Red Bull Sound Select show at Amsterdam. The band that brews at Day Block Brewing is Fort Wilson Riot and they’re playing a release party with Strange Relations and Lunch Duchess. Along with the good music with PHO, Eufórquestra, and Duffel Feat. K.Raydio at the Triple Rock, pints of Bauhaus Brew Labs will be cheap all night long. As a part of the on-going #MSPIFF, there’s some music video screenings at The Soap Factory with Gramma’s Boyfriend and Graveyard Club. You’re also going to want to check out the #MSPIFF session on Virtual Reality video storytelling that’s at the Film Society. Go see “the ‘it’ boy of contemporary American dance” (Dallas Morning News), choreographer Brian Brooks, at Northrop at the UofM.

Saturday

It’s Record Store Day! There’s going to be lots of fun block-party types things going on, we’ll have a list in our Friday newsletter. If you’re at all into fashion do not miss out on the Fashion Week Spring Market happening at Modist Brewing. A super cool glass art show opens with a party at Gamut Gallery. We’re not sure how Porcupine and Valet (and then also In Corridors) got booked inside the 331 Club but that is going to be one full and loud show. What Tyrants are the residency at Grumpy’s Downtown and they’ll be joined by Secrets (and everyone else’s favs) Monica LaPlante. “A group of America’s celebrated literary women have come together to tackle a topic close to their hearts: Mom” at the Riding Shotgun reading at Magers & Quinn.

Sunday

Get your kicks at the Tcsax9, the Twin Cities Sneaker Exchange happening at The Cabooze. Classic pub Merlin’s Rest celebrates both 10 years in biz and St. George’s Day. It’s cheap beers for nature at Joy Ryde: A Toast to Springtime at Dangerous Man Brewing. Heyday throws great parties so we’re excited for their 3rd birthday celebration. The Crosswalk Fashion Show at Cliche returns as one of the best parts of #FWMN. Arts and Culture collection St. Paul Almanac launches its new edition at Subtext: A Bookstore. Those crazy kids at Bauhaus Brew Labs host an Enchantment Under the Sea Prom for you to re-do your big day. The Twin Cities Psychotronic Society returns to the Parkway for a secret screening.