More Weekend Happenings: Don’t Blow Off Your Fingers

Friday

Regular Readers know Wrastlin’ is back in a big way, it’s even on our performance stages like the Red Eye Theater for Sleep Theater’s The Good Boy and The Kid. Sci-Fi meets electrifying dance at Minnsky with M-SHE Productions presents:BELIEVE, which will also help us learn how to come with climate disaster. Don’t forget about the innovative and delicious Union Kitchen pop-up at The Bird. Always wanted to go to a Surrealist Art Party? Squirrel Haus Arts finally gives you the chance. The Parkway hosts a super cool evening of performance from Vie Boheme and a screening of Spirited Away. The Silverback Trio releases their new innovative jazz album at the Bryant Lake Bowl. In dark times we need comedy, and that’s what the ladies (and gentleman closer) of the Slay Comedy Showcase will deliver at the Phoenix Theater. Lazerbeak and Ander Other of Doomtree play Friday Night Bonus Jams at honey. BadNraD plays a set at Kitty Cat Klub with Profresher (great name) and Meinong’s Jungle. Put him in a body bag!—the midnight movie at Riverview Theater is Karate Kid.

Saturday

What’s more American than a Dolly Parton drag brunch at Union’s rooftop? Besides Dillinger 4‘s annual D4th party at the Triple Rock, that is. Travail‘s big deal culinary festival, their Lakeside Party, brings in food, libations, live music, and much more. We highlighted The Telamones as someone to hear and their big release show at the Parkway. Gabrielle Bell‘s new graphic memoir Everything is Flammableis burning up book reviewer lists, and the author appears at Moon Palace Books. We’re excited to check out outdoor installation Coming Soon! from Laura Brown at The Soap Factory. Hottest DJs in Twincy meet up for Deuces Up! at the Uptown VFW.

Sunday

“Are you a self-identified Woman of Color/Black Woman/Femme who bikes or is interested in biking? Are you looking for a space + opportunities to build/learn/ride/connect with other WOC/Black Women/Femmes on bikes?” Our Streets‘ Rolling in Melanin Summer Fresh Ride + Skill Share is for you. Austin Rockers A Giant Dog play a loud show at the Triple Rock on their tour.

We’re taking Monday and Tuesday off, so here’s these.

Monday

Hebivorous Butcher teams up with their neighbor Red Stag Supperclub for a cookout party. Black Widows Present “March of the Human Hotdog” Release Party with their Black Widows Go-Go Dancers, a limbo contest, drag performance, and more at the Bryant Lake Bowl. Hastings 3000 leads a big night of loud creative punk music and poetry sets at the 7th St Entry.

4th of July

Sea Change by the Guthrie is having a patriotic (and kind of pricey) seafood boil while you watch the fireworks. MN United’s games are super fun to go to, you can catch them at the UoM football stadium. Do yoga while hearing Captain America Fan Fiction (a real event) at YogaQuest. Aaactually the most Patriotic thing is probably watching Top Gun on the 4th of July, which you can do CRAVE downtown MPLS.