More Weekend Happenings: Dec 30th-Jan 1st

Are you old and crochety and think that New Year’s Eve is just amateur hour? Well, you’re certainly not alone. Here’s a bunch of cool stuff happening so you can get your midnight kisses a day early and avoid the mess.

Friday

Roadtrips: We’re maybe going to head out to Hastings to party in the Indeed Brewing tent at Afton Alps. If you’re not up for that, make the jaunt to Big Guys BBQ Roadhouse in Hudson for food and to hear Laurel Hay play for her album release party.

Arts: Find time to go to The Viking Bar for the launch of the vintage American motorcycle parts and accessory company, King Mfg. Co. Hot spot Circa Gallery will be hosting a party for their Winter Salon.

Sounds: Before Andrew Border kicks off his big residency at the Turf Club, he’ll be playing a stacked bill at Reverie with DOSH, Paperbark, Subseason, and Low-Gain. Before the Snowta NYE Festival, there’s a pre-party at Music Hall Formerly Mill City Nights with Big Baby Dram, Allan Kingdom, Finding Novyon, and more.

Sunday

Holy smokes, Communion and Intellephunk will present 16 hours of a Black Mass New Years Day Marathon. Madde Gibba and Emily Schmid return to the Bryant Lake Bowl with their excellently named show Pussy Grabs of Wrath. Have you been watching Westworld on HBO? The Trylon will be showing the original film as a part of their very relevant Disco Inferno: 1970s Dystopia series.