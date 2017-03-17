More Weekend Happenings: Chasing Snakes

Friday

If you missed the Chef Shack “back from Southeast Asia vacation” party, you can still get some Bangkok HOT wings on their special menu. Need some hip MPLS + STPL gear? Stop by Bauhaus Brew Labs for the Northmade Co pop-up. Contemporary critical periodical The Third Rail throws a huge party on Holden Street for their new issue. Theatre Pro Rata kicks off their run of Goodbye Cruel World at the Crane Theater. It’s a multi-disciplinary showcase of several different Native American artists and performers at the Two Rivers Gallery. Hometown hip-hop hero Allan Kingdom takes the stage at the Skyway. Hotpants returns to the Uptown VFW with the Hold Tight DJs Booka B and Tony Dosen.

Saturday

Leslie Barlow talks with Public Functionary curator Tricia Heuring about the current, and quite excellent, Loving show and then later on the gallery hosts a fundraiser for the Midwest Mixed Conference. Rain Taxi proudly hosts its first event ever at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, join them as poet Susan Stewart and artist Ann Hamilton, both acclaimed figures in their respective fields, present their collaborative pieces. The M continues their interactions with the current, and very powerful, Shadowlands show, and on Saturday Serita Colette, Jessica Lopez Lyman, and Junauda Petrus provide an artistic response named Futuristic Moves. Some of our favorite local musicians play the Entry, including Lunch Duchess (as a full band), MAKR is Sier Sass, and more. Aloha from Hell and The Toxenes play one of the most Palmer’s bills at Palmer’s in awhile. And we think you should get the pic from Flip Phone Holy Trinity: Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Nicki as a tattoo, either before or after the party at Rev Ultra Lounge. The boozy bluesmen of Liquor Beats Winter provide the backing sounds for the Burlesque Performers at Rock Hard Burlesque at Icehouse.

Sunday

Fashion designer Samantha Rei introduces the next installment of the MN History Center and Trylon’s Film Screening Tank Girl. The Scene + Be Seen™ Award for the weekend goes to the What She Said/ by Niche Debut at the W/Foshay that’s part panel, part cocktails, part networking, all fashion fun. Grand Cafe keeps trucking along after their closing, they’re got an art show (with food) for the opening reception for artist Dietrich Sieling.