More Weekend Happenings: Buncha Bashes

Friday

Do some holiday shopping at Highpoint Center for Printmaking with their 32nd Cooperative Exhibit Prints on Ice show and sale. We’re big fans of Doc’s solo project Theyself and he’s stomping away at Basement Bar two nights in a row. Get to know more of the “Minneapolis Sound” with this month’s waxy edition of The Spins at Bauhaus Brew Labs. Two underground comics, Adam Quesnell and Abby Marose, will be literally underground at Comedy Corner Underground. We’re surprised at how excited we are to check out Randy Killian’s Grain Belt beer swag at Succotash vintage. We’re not surprised at how excited people are for the Bill Nye: Science Guy documentary starting at St. Anthony Main. Set Fire to the Mountain! See local stoner metal heroes Nightosaur at Hymie’s records with progsters Why Not. Speaking of holiday traditions that are amazing: Impaler’s Krampus Xmas invades the Uptown VFW with a buncha really great really loud bands.

Saturday

It’s a bummer that Whiskey Junction announced they’re closing (after like 130 years, for real), go hear their grievances at their annual Festivus party. Minnesota Men’s Roller Derby hits the track for a Star Wars-themed bout in Northeast MPLS—Wear your wookie robe! Do more shopping at the Handmade Holiday Market at Lakes & Legends Brewing. Celebrate a month of lip ferrets at the Stache Bash competition at Fair State Co-Op. Here’s who’s doing this month’s House Party 97 at honey: “Pumpkin Spice Latte” Daniel Berube and “Egg Nog and Holiday Cheer” Jonathan Ackerman. (They wrote those names, we didn’t.) The largest tea party in Twincy kicks off early at Mrs. Kelly’s Tea in Northeast MPLS. Local artists peddling holiday flare at Betty Danger’s, plus you can ride the big wheel. Joe Hasting’s solo project HASTINGS 3000 debuts his new album at the Electric Fetus at 3 PM.

Sunday

A dozen local poets will be reading alongside some of the editors of the brand new collection Poetry City, USA, Vol. 7 for a stacked evening at honey. The “the fastest rising star” of the Twincy jazz scene, Katia Cardenas, joins up with her friends for a show at Can Can Wonderland. Tattersall gets in on the tap room craft sale craze with Kollectiv and Wild Poppy, as does Lakes & Legends with Dogs of MSP and Finley’s Holiday Market Meet Up.