More Weekend Happenings: Autumn Fun In The Summer

Don’t forget that the massive Fringe Festival is underway. Some shows on our radar include: Sevlin & Devlin Presents: Seven Evans in Heaven by Ferrari McSpeedy Theatrical Productions at the Ritz Theater. Thor: Jurassic Park by Access World Productions at Theatre in the Round. Minnesota Dance Ensemble Presents Carmen at the Crane Theater.

Friday

Local music legacies The Suburbs release their new album Hey Muse! at First Avenue’s Mainroom. We got some pushback for not mentioning the Uptown Art Fair last year, so here’s your heads up on that. Your art opening for the night is Uncovered: Works by Erin Sandsmark hosted by Altered Esthetics at The Southern Theater. If you haven’t yet seen the big Bob Show at Rogue Buddha, or even if you have, do not miss the artist talk! We’re suckers for a great poster, and the Shaved Ice summer-themed dance party at Icehouse knocked us down! dance party The surprising Snowpiercer is the Midnight Movie at the Uptown Theater.

Saturday

Come for the delicious fruity beer infusions, stay for the slate of 90s grunge and alt-rock cover bands—it’s the Insight Brewing Fruit Jamboree! Twin Town Guitars celebrates 20 years with a day party in the store and big afterparty at the T-Rock. It’s another massive lineup for HazelFest: 5th Annual Music and Recovery Community Festival at Hazelden in Center City that includes Hippo Campus, Communist Daughter, Alex Rossi, and more. Crayfest returns to Smack Shack. Wild Mind Brewing celebrates with their funky bottle release party. Du Nord Distilling brings back the all day grilling for a Butts & Beef (and delicious cocktails) party. Can’t wait until Sept for more pro wrastlin’? Head to Wilebski’s in STPL to boo Darin Corbin! Secrets fav electro soul powerhouse Lady Midnight plays the Grand Oak Opry.

Sunday

If you head up to Open Streets Northeast, swing by the Corner Store Gallery for the Last Days of Nye’s photo exhibition (pictured) with the World’s Most Dangerous Polka Band. Also if you’re up there, check out The Golden Pearl Vintage‘s back alley vintage bazaar.