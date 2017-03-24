More Weekend Happenings: Arts & Culture To The Max

Friday

Good riddance to The Sunrise Inn in South MPLS, but if you want to say your “good whatevers”, do it now. Want to watch some USA footie with other fans? Brits + Fulton show the World Cup Qualifier matches. Ah dang, it’s the last show ever for Secrets favs Disasteratti at Reverie. The all vinyl, powder on the floor, foot-scootin’ party Hipshaker! is back at Kitty Cat Klub. Get the best of the long-forgotten Oughts at Y2K: That’s WHAT I CALL 2000s hosted by DJ Jonathan Ackerman at honey. It’s a pre-KLITUATION bash at Silk Haze: MicaMay & Keezy Special Guest: Tiiiiiiiiiip at the Nomad. Why would you go see any of the new movies when you can go to The Trylon and see Madonna in Desperately Seeking Susan, a part of their women filmmakers series. Actually, Trainspotting 2 is getting good reviews and opens this weekend at The Uptown Theater. There’s also some super good film from Indigenous filmmakers still going on at The Walker Art Center.

Saturday

The indoor beer for charity festival Hops for Hunger 5.0 returns to the Solar Arts Building. Everyone has to see the Asemic Writing: Offline & In the Gallery at the MCBA, and this party with translators and Ghostband is a good option to do so. The MN Opera celebrates Mexican music with a cool free performance. New exhibition opens at the Kolman & Pryor gallery in Northrup King—Sensitive Indicators, paintings by Betsy Ruth Byers. Equilibrium (EQ) is the Loft’s Spoken Word series and this weekend it features the Loft’s Spoken Word Immersion Fellow, Sham-e-Ali Nayeem with Giles Li. The North Star Roller Girls pay tribute to The Purple One with their next bout Purple Pain at the Lee & Warner Coliseum. The Rocky Horror Picture returns to The Uptown Theater‘s midnight madness.

Sunday

Rebel Donuts will pop-up at Anelace Coffee, one of the best coffee spots. Lonesome George Thorogood still cooks and also swings by the State Theater. Grand Cafe is doing an oyster pop-up, continuing their pop-ups. Red Stag Supperclub has a few seats open for their fancy foodie dinner that features menu items from purveyors around the foodie scene. Celebrate Air Max Day and honor the innovative kicks with a party at Constantine. Name your show at Amsterdam Fartsterdam Slam and you automatically get included in our picks, but UnderCurrentMPLS’s lineup of underground bands is killer, too.