More Weekend Happenings: Angels In Minnesota

Friday

Fulton is releasing its new English Mild (one of their new releases that we’re excited about) at Brits Pub with a big party. Check out both MCAD’s new MFA gallery and their new Masters at the thesis exhibition reception. Before that, check out the sweet rides at Vintage Motorcycle Night at Bauhaus Brew Labs. Yaa Gyasi reads from her book Homegoing, which is regarded by so many as one of the best books of 2016, at Magers & Quinn. GRRRL PRTY’s Manchita has a forthcoming EP with Bionik and will be celebrating with a performance and signing at Electric Fetus. Sipping and shopping at Cliché is always choice, but especially so with local duo Kin & Plume who have macrame plant holders and intricately woven wall hangings for your digs. We celebrate the entire catalog of psychedelic rockers The Black Angels and can’t wait to see them at First Avenue. All the Twincy garage rockers like The Toxenes, Fret Rattles, New Rocket Union, and others join with Banzai (Jiro from Richie Ramone & Tommy Bolan from Richie Ramone & Warlock) at The Hook & Ladder. Worldwide Discotheque celebrates their 5 year anniversary of world riddims and sounds at the Nomad World Pub. A great bill takes over the Hexagon with a free show from pop punks in The Right Here, Class of 86, JP & Tucos (MI), and the fantastic throwback MPLS sounds of The Anchor Windlass. Party time, excellent—The Trylon is showing Wayne’s World.

Saturday

Beer + Bacon Fest returns to Stanley’s in Northeast with extra party from Nato Coles & The Blue Diamond Band and ’90s hits cover band You Oughta Know. Check out some new art at Black is the Knew Black, curated by TA-Coumba T. Aiken and will feature eight SEED Public Artists, at The Show. Mia hosts Migration, Blackness and Muslim Identity, an artists workshop with story-sharing, performances, and dialogue with East African artists. It’s the big annual Ramones tribute show with over a dozen bands doing Ramones tunes at the Uptown VFW. The tournament itself is full, but you can still pop into Askov Finlayson to watch their annual bubble hockey tournament and patio party.

Theatre Recommendations

It’s pay what you can night for Ragtime Women by Theatre Elision at Dreamland Arts. The Walking Theatre Company kicks off its run of Red Velvet at The Southern Theater. We’re guessing tickets to see Redemption by Nimbus at The Crane Theater will sell out because everyone has given the show rave reviews.

Sunday

Don’t forget it’s Mother’s Day, call your mom! She loves you!