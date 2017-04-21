More Weekend Happenings: All Under A Purple Sky

Friday

You’re getting this email in time to catch the Iron Gothic Iron Pour at the University of Minnesota Katherine E. Nash Gallery. For cocktail fans, there’s a Tanqueray Gin dinner happening at Vieux Carre also in St Easy. Prince cohort Jesse Johnson plays at Bunkers during Prince Week. Hennepin History Museum also does a Prince tribute. First Ave kicks off its Prince tributes with a late night dance party that still has tickets to it. Check out Maria Cristina Tavera‘s latest work Tell and Retell/Contar y Recontar which explores the legends of the Americas, the show’s at Electric Machete Studios. Published poet Henry Gould does a reading at Eat My Words bookstore. There’s also a cool reading at Magers & Quinn for Resist Much, Obey Little: Inaugural Poems to the Resistance. This year’s big deal Envision fashion extravadanza in #FWMN takes place at Machine Shop. Bobby Raps brings some new sounds for the Red Bull Sound Select show at Amsterdam. The band that brews at Day Block Brewing is Fort Wilson Riot and they’re playing a release party with Strange Relations and Lunch Duchess. Along with the good music with PHO, Eufórquestra, and Duffel Feat. K.Raydio at the Triple Rock, pints of Bauhaus Brew Labs will be cheap all night long. You’re going to want to check out the #MSPIFF session on Virtual Reality video storytelling that’s at the Film Society. Go see “the ‘it’ boy of contemporary American dance” (Dallas Morning News), choreographer Brian Brooks, at Northrop at the UofM.

Saturday

We support Science! That’s why we’re heading to the March for Science at the Capitol in-between record stores! Celebrate Earth Day with a Big Green Party at the newly re-opened The Bird over at Loring Park. Keep celebrating Prince <-|O with a paint by numbers interactive art show and dance party at The Nomad World Pub. If you’re at all into fashion do not miss out on the Fashion Week Spring Market happening at Modist Brewing. We’re not sure how Porcupine and Valet (and then also In Corridors) got booked inside the 331 Club but that is going to be one full and loud show. What Tyrants are the residency at Grumpy’s Downtown and they’ll be joined by Secrets (and everyone else’s favs) Monica LaPlante. Modus Locus art gallery in Powderhorn has a bunch of art that’s “priced to sell”. Don’t forget that Leonard Cohen also died, they’ll be remembering his greatness at der Black Forest Inn.

Sunday

Get your kicks at the Tcsax9, the Twin Cities Sneaker Exchange happening at The Cabooze. Classic pub Merlin’s Rest celebrates both 10 years in biz and St. George’s Day. It’s cheap beers for nature at Joy Ryde: A Toast to Springtime at Dangerous Man Brewing. Heyday throws great parties so we’re excited for their 3rd birthday celebration. Arts and Culture collection St. Paul Almanac launches its new edition at Subtext: A Bookstore. The Twin Cities Psychotronic Society returns to the Parkway for a secret screening. In the Heat of the Night starts its run at the Trylon as a part of their book club. Do you like hotdish? The hotdish revolution (competition) starts at the Solar Arts building. We’re intrigued by the the in:habit performance at Icehouse and like that the venue is doing more modern dance.