More Weekend Fun: What’s In A Name

Friday

Don’t forget this weekend is the “2017 Cities 97 Basilica Block Party Powered By Bud Light” at the Basilica, and that you have to say the full name every time you say it! CONvergence 2017: To Infinity and Beyond somehow has a shorter name, but more cosplay, at the DoubleTree in Bloomington. Altered Esthetics hosts a cool group show where the audience can involve themselves in The Art of Change. Light Grey Art Lab has a full evening of arty fun for Fairly Dark Opening with an Artist Talk and Drink & Draw sesh. Fighter Hayabusa (aka Four Horsemen of the Rockapolypse) play a rock dude filled show at Big V’s(!) with The Anchor Windlass and pop-punks Dingus. Speaking of punks, The 99ers, The Putz, TWYG play the Eagles Club. HOTEL at Kitty Cat Klub celebrates Vape Cyborg Awareness month with a dance party featuring the Why Not? crew.

Saturday

You need new summer looks, good thing Cliché hosts its biggest sale of the year. HammerHeart Brewing opens its tap room for a bottle release (no pours, no growlers). There’s another packed St. Paul Brewing History Tour from the Minnesota History Center with tastings at Summit, Schmidt, and Flat Earth. The artists of the big deal group show Art(ists) on the Verge 8 do their talk at the Katherine E. Nash gallery. Copperwing Distillery in SLP throws a party for their new menu. No time for bustas? Head to the Old To The New dance party at Ginger Hop with Mike 2600, Nak, and special guest DJ Superbrush427. The new showcase of local musical heroes, The Legacy Series, kicks off at Icehouse with Muja Messiah.